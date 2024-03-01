Manchin Announces $14 Million To Reimburse Covid-19 Expenses At St. Mary’s Medical Center

March 01, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $14,684,327 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. This award will reimburse costs accrued for emergency protective services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our healthcare professionals are essential in protecting the health and well-being of all West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources and equipment necessary to keep them and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA is investing over $14 million to St. Mary’s Medical Center to help reimburse emergency expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare facilities and workers as they care for their fellow West Virginians.”

The funding announced today will reimburse St. Mary’s Medical Center for costs accumulated from conducting emergency protective measures during the COVID-19 pandemic between March 2020 and July 2022.