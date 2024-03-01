GlobalSim Contracts to Provide Multiple Simulators in Latin America
GlobalSim's Essential offers a significant amount of realism compared to a desktop system as the trainee is positioned in an actual operator's chair and has an enhanced field-of-view.
GlobalSim Offers Many Crane Training Solutions
These organizations searched for training solutions and selected the GlobalSim Essential simulator and the Intro desktop with VR — excellent economical products that provide a high level of training.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalSim Inc. is pleased to announce it has recently contracted with several organizations in Latin America to provide crane simulators.
— Oscar Delgado, GlobalSim Intenational Sales Director
The following organizations have purchased simulators:
TCP - Terminal de Conteineres de Paranagua — Brazil
Empresa Portuaria Quetzal — Guatemala
Ultraport — Chile
"We are pleased to be working with so many organizations in Latin America," remarks Oscar Delgado, GlobalSim's International Sales Director. "For many years we've been working with these companies and now the timing is right. There's a continual need to train crane operators at these ports. As the COVID pandemic has waned, a number of these organizations began looking for simulators to effectively train new operators. Many of them have selected the GlobalSim Essential simulator and the Intro desktop with VR. Both are excellent economical products that provide a high level of training."
GlobalSim will continue to work with these organizations during the implementation process to train their existing staff on the operation of these simulators.
About GlobalSim
GlobalSim, Inc. specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as the leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.
GlobalSim Essential Crane Simulator