Senate Committee to Hold Hearing to Discuss Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic and Disparities in Public Contracts

TRENTON – The Senate Economic Growth Committee, chaired by Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, will hold a hearing on Monday, March 4 with several Chambers of Commerce and business organizations to obtain perspectives and recommendations on the disparities in public contracts and the economic landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee will meet at 10:30 AM in Committee Room 4, 1st Floor, Statehouse Annex, Trenton, New Jersey.

“The recent release of a comprehensive statewide study examining disparities in public contracting necessitates a serious discussion with our state’s business community so that we can take action to create more equitable opportunities for our state’s businesses,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “Details on how our state’s businesses have fared in the economic recovery following COVID-19, too, will be important to determining how to best aid them in the post-COVID economy. I thank those who are planning to attend, and look forward to the testimony next Monday.”

The groups expected to testify are as follows:

• The African American Chamber of Commerce

• The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

• The South Jersey Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce

• The National American and Indian Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners

• The New Jersey Business and Industry Association