Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,061 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee to Hold Hearing to Discuss Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic and Disparities in Public Contracts

TRENTON – The Senate Economic Growth Committee, chaired by Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, will hold a hearing on Monday, March 4 with several Chambers of Commerce and business organizations to obtain perspectives and recommendations on the disparities in public contracts and the economic landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee will meet at 10:30 AM in Committee Room 4, 1st Floor, Statehouse Annex, Trenton, New Jersey.

“The recent release of a comprehensive statewide study examining disparities in public contracting necessitates a serious discussion with our state’s business community so that we can take action to create more equitable opportunities for our state’s businesses,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “Details on how our state’s businesses have fared in the economic recovery following COVID-19, too, will be important to determining how to best aid them in the post-COVID economy. I thank those who are planning to attend, and look forward to the testimony next Monday.”

The groups expected to testify are as follows:

• The African American Chamber of Commerce

• The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

• The South Jersey Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce

• The National American and Indian Chamber of Commerce

• The New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners

• The New Jersey Business and Industry Association

You just read:

Senate Committee to Hold Hearing to Discuss Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic and Disparities in Public Contracts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more