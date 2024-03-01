Warehouse Trade Association Events Focus on Supply Chain Safety, Technology, Law, and More
IWLA events give attendees useful and timely professional development while allowing them to network with peers to stay ahead of the latest trends in the third-party logistics.”DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) announces its 2024 educational events, focused on the needs of third-party warehouse owners, executives, and operators.
— Jay D. Strother
“IWLA has a long history of delivering useful, 3PL-centric education,” says President & CEO Jay D. Strother. “IWLA events give attendees useful and timely professional development while allowing them to network with peers to stay ahead of – and take advantage of – the latest trends in the third-party logistics.”
Here’s the lineup:
IWLA Convention & Expo - 2024/7: Your Warehouse Never Sleeps
April 21-23, 2024 | Orlando, Fla.
The 2024 Convention & Expo serves as the ultimate platform for 3PL warehouse owners, operators, and professionals to converge, exchange insights, and expand their enterprises. Tailored sessions address the demands of your 24/7 operations, offering strategies to optimize around-the-clock efficiency.
IWLA Legislative Fly-in
May 7 & 8, 2024 | Washington, D.C.
Advocate on behalf of the 3PL industry and help educate legislators on the critical role that warehousing plays in the supply chain, and the issues that are important to our industry.
IWLA Warehouse HR Summit
July 11 & 12, 2024 | San Diego, Calif.
Better understand the intricacies of managing employees, recruiting top talent, and retaining an experienced warehouse workforce.
IWLA Marketing Workshop
July 11 & 12, 2024 | San Diego, Calif.
Elevate your warehouse’s brand identity, better analyze marketing metrics to fit your customers’ needs, and create effective advertising campaigns.
IWLA Fulfillment Forum
Sept. 11-13, 2024 | Fort Worth, Texas
Drive your fulfillment services to the next level. This event is focused on value-added B2C work: Better manage parcel, people, and processes.
IWLA Safety & Risk Conference
Sept. 11-13, 2024 | Fort Worth, Texas
Keep your employees and your warehouse secure while learning the latest in safety compliance and best workplace practices.
IWLA Warehouse Technology Symposium
Sept. 11-13, 2024 | Fort Worth, Texas
The future of warehousing starts with technology. Session offerings paired with a table-top trade show give attendees the chance to drive their warehouse to the next level.
IWLA Economics of Warehousing & 3PL Sales Course
Oct. 9-11, 2024 | Tempe, Ariz.
This event helps 3PL facilities win bids, sell space, and increase margins. Course faculty use case studies, share work experiences and strategies, and walk students through the cost-assessment process.
IWLA Warehouse Legal Practice Symposium
Nov. 7 & 8, 2024 | Washington, D.C.
Keep your business on track and out of court. Tackle changes in warehouse transportation and human resource law all in one place.
Each event is designed to cater to the diverse needs of warehouse logistics professionals across North America, providing valuable insights, fostering collaboration, and addressing the challenges that define the industry. IWLA encourages all professionals in the field to mark their calendars and join us for these engaging and informative events throughout the year.
For more information about each event, registration details, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit IWLA’s official website at www.IWLA.com.
###
For media inquiries and photos, contact IWLA Manager of Marketing & PR Marina Hart Donahue at 847.813.4696; mdonahue@IWLA.com.
About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves more than 500 corporate members representing nearly 4,000 warehousing locations.
Marina Hart Donahue
International Warehouse Logistics Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube