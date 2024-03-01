MEDIA ADVISORY: CANADIAN AID AGENCY HOSTS EMERGENCY PACKING EVENT FOR GAZA RELIEF

Volunteers will be packing emergency hygiene kits for impacted families in Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) will be partnering with Global Medic this Saturday, March 1 2024 to package emergency kits for families in need as a result of the ongoing and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Each kit will include a water filtration unit plus basic hygiene supplies such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap oral hygiene sachets, solar lights and Lucky Iron Fish. Fundraising for Gaza is ongoing and Canadians can donate at https://idrf.ca/project/palestine/.

The packing event will take place at the Global Medic distribution center at 35 Coronet Rd in Etobicoke, Ontario. Once packed, the boxes will eventually be sent to the crisis center and distributed to families in need as part of IDRF’s ongoing emergency relief for Gazans.

Interested media are invited to attend and record the packing initiative. Spokespeople are available in person or by phone prior to, during and after the initiative. Photos and raw video footage can also be obtained by request.

About IDRF:

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian Charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. To learn more, visit www.idrf.ca.

Media contact:

media@idrf.ca

416-497-0818