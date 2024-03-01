Main Street Matters: DCED Secretary Rick Siger Visits Ephrata to Highlight Governor Shapiro’s Proposed $25 Million Investment to Create Economic Opportunity for Main Streets and Small Businesses Across PA

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal will create real opportunity in our Commonwealth. Supporting small businesses and main streets is an essential component of the Governor’s economic development strategy — and his budget includes $600 million in new and expanded investments to implement the strategy.

Ephrata, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders to continue the Shapiro Administration’s statewide “Main Street Matters” tour and highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in our Main Streets, small businesses, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget that puts forth a bold vision to create economic opportunity all across Pennsylvania, Secretary Siger visited small businesses on Ephrata’s Main Street business district.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger are visiting with small business owners across the Commonwealth to hear their stories and learn about what they need from their state government to be successful. The Governor and his Administration worked to address the most pressing challenges small business owners face during his first year in office and continue to build on this progress with his Main Street Matters proposal.

“Vibrant main streets are the foundation of our communities and of a thriving local economy,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro understands this and that’s why he’s calling for a $25 million investment in the new Main Street Matters program to help give communities the resources they need to make their main streets better places to live, visit, and work. Investing in our main streets is more important than even, as Pennsylvania faces increased competition to attract and retain residents and businesses.”

Governor Shapiro’s proposed Main Street Matters program will be administered through DCED and will build on the existing successes of the current Keystone Communities Program in supporting downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods. It will provide for a refresh of the current structure to address a wide variety of needs throughout communities and invest in their revitalization and future prosperity.

During his visit to downtown Ephrata, Secretary Siger and local leaders met with the owners of locally-based insurance company Windsor-Mount Joy Insurance, Casa Huerta Mexican Grocery and Pour Man’s Brewing Company.

“Ephrata is a Borough on the rise. We launched initiatives this year to support our small businesses and property owners, and our plans to expand Ephrata’s recreational assets promise to bring a whole new level of economic growth,” said Joy Ashley, Executive Director, Mainspring of Ephrata. “Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters program provides critical financial support to main street programs such as ours that will be felt around the Pennsylvania. Our businesses’ current and future success is directly affected by the economic health of Ephrata. Thank you, Governor Shapiro, for your investment in us.”

“Companies like ours have a rich history of being a part of Main Street, and for that reason, when we decided to relocate, we were pleased to find a building on Main Street in Ephrata that would support our business for years to come,” said Doug Underwood, President/CEO, the Windsor Group. “Being able to support local businesses, providing local employment opportunities, and being a part of a vibrant community is an important part of our identity. The historic Ephrata community, along with small business owners, will undoubtedly benefit from the support of the Main Street Matters program.”

The Main Street Matters tour builds upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to create a stronger economy across Pennsylvania. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. Last month, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support.

In addition to the $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years here. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget wesbite.

