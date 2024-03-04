New Report by Prialto Finds Executives Crippled by Admin Tasks, Embracing AI

Compared to two years ago, executives all over the world are less concerned about where work is done and adopting new tools so they can advise and strategize.

Prialto announces it has recently published the results of its 4th annual Executive Productivity Report , offering an inside peer-to-peer glimpse into what 600 high-ranking executives are actually doing each day to maintain their productivity. Prialto is a managed virtual assistance service that provides scalable support for high-level executives throughout North America and parts of Europe since 2009."We launched the Prialto Executive Productivity Report in 2019 as a way to let executives share their approaches to work," said Eric Taussig, Founder and CEO of Prialto. "There is no shortage of productivity tips and hacks available online, but there is a dearth of intimate peer-to-peer knowledge sharing among executives on what they actually do each day to maintain productivity levels."Prialto – 2024 Report HighlightsThe survey queried 600 high-earning (minimum $100K annual salary), high-ranking (director level and above) executives from across the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Canada. Questions sought to get a fresh look at executive time management strategies, tools, and other productivity habits. Major findings from the survey include:- Fewer executives think working in the office boosts productivity. Since 2021, the number of executives who believe they are more productive in the office has fallen from 79% to 56%.- Executives in permanently remote positions jumped from 9% in 2022 to 47% in 2023. As more executives work from home, their needs will change.- Administrative work is a top productivity buster, according to respondents. More than half cite it as the area with which they need most help.- Just over half of respondents are already using AI to offload busy work. They're using AI for administrative work that eats up their time and steals their focus from high-value work.- Other survey questions asked whether executives choose to work at home vs the office, the exact tools executives use to stay productive, and more details. For a full breakdown of these and other survey questions and results, please go online. You can also read more about the report in the Portland Business Journal "The view that working from a traditional office automatically equates to higher productivity compared to remote work has eroded in many business leaders' minds." said Eric Taussig. " However, a powerful solution is emerging: artificial intelligence. Many executives are already leveraging AI to automate routine tasks, freeing themselves to tackle strategic initiatives. These shifts highlight a crucial message: flexibility, strategic focus, and AI-powered efficiency are the new cornerstones of executive success. This year's report delves deeper, offering actionable insights for navigating this changing landscape and empowering leaders to reach new heights of productivity. "