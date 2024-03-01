Debut Authors Harleen & Andrew Cook Expose Social Media's Evil Facets with Their Graphic Novel, "The Dark Side of Food"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging authors Harleen and Andrew Cook make a powerful entrance into the literary scene with their debut graphic novel, "The Dark Side of Food," addressing the abuse of power on social media. Now available for orders on Amazon, this eye-opening narrative unveils the hidden dangers and challenges prevalent in today's digital world.
"The Dark Side of Food" follows a group of unlikely heroes navigating a world where a fallen billionaire investor, armed with advanced AI technology, discovers a looming threat to our planet. Fueled by a shared commitment to exposing the abuse of power on social media, these characters leverage their voices and unity to confront an insidious force manipulating food and controlling minds through online platforms.
This groundbreaking graphic novel is not only a captivating story but also a call to action against the misuse of influence and authority on social media. Harleen and Andrew Cook's debut work sheds light on the intersection of social media and real-world issues, empowering readers to recognize and combat abuse while fostering a sense of community and resilience.
About the Authors:
As first-time authors, Harleen and Andrew Cook bring a fresh perspective to their work, fueled by a shared commitment to raising awareness about the abuse of power on social media. Their debut novel, born out of a passion for storytelling and a desire for positive change, showcases their dedication to addressing pertinent issues in a relatable and engaging manner.
Harleen, with a Master's Degree from both London Business School and the University of Oxford, combines a deep knowledge of science and economics. Andrew, drawing on over a decade of experience in global commerce and sustainability, holds certifications from the University of Oxford and Harvard Business School.
"The Dark Side of Food" is not only a thrilling read but a rallying cry for individuals to unite against the abuse of power on social media platforms, fostering a safer and more compassionate online community.
Disclaimer: Nothing in our novel is medical advice and please see our disclaimers and our terms and conditions that apply at www.thedarksideoffood.com
David Cooper
