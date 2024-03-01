COMMISSIONER MILLER KICKS OFF NATIONAL SCHOOL BREAKFAST WEEK CELEBRATIONS

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced schools statewide are gearing up to celebrate National School Breakfast Week from March 4th to 8th under the theme Surf’s Up with School Breakfast. Collaborating closely with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), school nutrition teams across Texas are set to deliver approximately 1.7 million nutritious breakfasts to students daily through the National School Breakfast Program. Throughout the week-long celebration, schools will celebrate in the Surf’s Up spirit using materials provided by TDA, designed to spotlight the nutritious breakfast options available each morning in the cafeteria.

“Surf’s Up with School Breakfast is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and promote the importance of kicking the day off right with a nourishing meal,” Commissioner Miller said. “A healthy school breakfast lays the foundation for Texas children to thrive in the classroom. When children are fueled by a good breakfast, there is a strong boost in attendance and test scores.”

During National School Breakfast Week, TDA will champion an initiative that expands access to school breakfast. Thanks to recent investments by the 88th Texas Legislature, students qualifying for reduced-price meals will now enjoy school breakfast at no charge for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. These strategic state investments provide the agency with new opportunities for children, paving the way toward a healthier future for the Lone Star State.

“National School Breakfast Week is a testament to the dedication of our hard-working school nutrition teams that serve these meals every day,” Commissioner Miller said. “I encourage parents to prioritize sending their children to school for a nourishing breakfast and extend a Texas-sized thank you to the school nutrition professionals who make it possible."

TDA supports schools during National School Breakfast Week by providing promotional materials such as posters, participation charts, recipes, and more. TDA is excited to collaborate with the School Nutrition Association (SNA) to align this year’s theme to make it easier for schools to use resources from TDA and SNA.

To learn more about National School Breakfast Week and TDA’s other healthy living initiatives, visit SquareMeals.org/SBW. For more information about the no-cost breakfast opportunities in Texas schools, visit SquareMeals.org/ReducedBreakfasts.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

