03/01/2024

CT DoAg Announces New Census of Agriculture Data Available

Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Announces New Census of Agriculture Data Showing Total Value of Agricultural Production at $704 Million, an Increase of 21%

(HARTFORD, CT) The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) has received the results of the U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2022 Census of Agriculture, with new information about Connecticut farms and those who operate them, including data about decision-making, down to the county level. The average farm size in Connecticut is 74 acres, a 7% increase from 2017, however the amount of land in farms has decreased by 2.5% to 372,000 acres. The number of farms in Connecticut has declined to 5,058, however net farm income has increased by 90%. The data also shows that the total value of agricultural products is $704 million, an increase of 21% with nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod totaling $362 million or 51% of the total sales.

“The results of the 2022 Census of Agriculture show that Connecticut is following many of the national trends, including the decline in number of farms, however our state is ahead of the national average for both female and new and beginning producers,” said Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The Census provides us with a snapshot that we can use to inform our programming designs and framework that will support our current operations, help them expand and diversify their farm incomes, and increase the diversity of our agriculture sector ensuring the resiliency of our food system here in Connecticut.”

“We are pleased to provide updated Census of Agriculture data to all those who serve U.S. agriculture, especially the producers who gave their time to complete the questionnaire. Census of Agriculture data tell a story. This comprehensive snapshot every five years helps data users to see trends and shifts in the industry over time and helps producers do business,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Overall, though there are always changes across U.S. agriculture, the data remain largely consistent with the previous ag census. Data users will also notice some new data on the topics of hemp, precision agriculture, and internet access.”

Ag census data provides valuable insights into demographics, economics, land use and activities on U.S. farms and ranches.

Some key Connecticut highlights include:

There were 5,058 farms with an average size of 74 acres (up 7.2%) on 372,000 acres of farmland (down 2.5%).

Connecticut farms included 139,000 acres of cropland in 2022 with 85% harvested. No-till, reduced (conservation) tillage, and cover crop practices were used on 36% of those acres.

Connecticut farms produced $704 million in agricultural products, up from $580 million in 2017. With farm production expenses of $648 million, Connecticut farms had net cash income of $143 million. Average farm net income in Connecticut increased 90% to $28,428 from $14,941 in 2017.

Connecticut farms with internet access continued to rise from 81% in 2017 to 85.8% in 2022.

Connecticut ranked 5 th nationally in tobacco production, 12 th in cultivated Christmas trees,18 th in nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod, and 21 st in aquaculture.

Nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod account for 51% of total agricultural products sold in Connecticut generating $362 million in sales.

Litchfield county had the most farms (1,005) and most land in farms with 85,205 acres.

A total of 872 Connecticut farms used renewable energy producing systems compared to 666 farms in 2017, a 24% increase. Most farms (93%) with renewable energy systems reported using solar panels.

In 2022, the 1,241 Connecticut farms that sold agricultural products directly to consumers had sales of $49,877. The value of sales increased 6% from 2017.

Organic farm numbers decreased by 30% from 2017.

The average age of all Connecticut producers was 58.5, up from 57.1 in 2017.

Increases in the 44 years and under and 65+ categories, but declining numbers in the 45–64-year-old categories.

There were 2,797 Connecticut producers (or 32%) with 10 or fewer years of experience, with an average age of 47.7. The number of new and beginning farmers increased 3% since 2017.

The number of Connecticut producers under age 35 was 956, comprising 10% of all producers. This is slightly ahead of the national average of 9%.

In 2022, there were 3,854 female producers accounting for 41% of all Connecticut producers.

Connecticut producers with military service represented 709 compared to 940 producers in 2017.

The national response rate for the 2022 Census of Agriculture was 61%; more than 40% of responses were submitted online. Ag census data highlight publications are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/Highlights. Additional products, including market value of ag products sold, state and county profiles and race, ethnicity, and gender profiles will be released on March 27 and June 28 respectively.

The full Census of Agriculture report can be found at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. Ag census data can also be found in NASS’s searchable online database, Quick Stats.

First conducted in 1840 in conjunction with the decennial Census and conducted since 1997 by USDA NASS – the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture – the Census of Agriculture remains the most comprehensive agricultural data for every state and county in the nation.

Since 1974, the Census of Agriculture has defined a farm as “any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the census year.”

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov