Request for Applications - Green Zone Environmental Program Watershed Protection Projects

DOEE seeks eligible entities to educate and train District youth and young adults, ages 14-24, participating in the 2024 Green Zone Environmental Program (GZEP), a summer workforce development program. The proposed projects should engage participants in activities that establish or deepen participants’ connection to the environment, strengthen their résumés, provide skills for green careers, and raise awareness about the impacts of stormwater runoff on District water bodies. DOEE is also seeking grantees to conduct meaningful outreach to District residents to recruit participants for the 2025 GZEP program, and to establish a pipeline of participants for future sessions. The amount available is $80,000. DOEE intends to award four grants of up to $20,000 each.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA# RFA-FY24-WPD-841” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 1, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

A pre- application meeting will be held on March 12, 2024.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]