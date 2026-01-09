Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6232-R3 - Architect of the Capitol - U.S. Capitol Power Plant

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6232-R3, Architect of the Capitol, Operation of an existing 300 hp diesel-fired emergency fire pump at the U.S. Capitol Power Plant, 25 E Street SE, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, 20002, proposes to issue air quality Permit No. 6232-R3 to the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) to operate a 300 hp diesel-fired emergency fire pump at the U.S. Capitol Power Plant (CPP), 25 E Street SE, Washington DC 20003. The contact person for facility is Christopher Potter, Director, Utilities and Power Plant Operations, at (202) 226-3864 or [email protected].

Emission Estimates

The estimated maximum annual emissions from the diesel-fired emergency fire pump engine operating at no more than five hundred (500) hours per year, are expected to be as follows:

Table 1: Total 12-Month Rolling Emissions Estimates from Permitted Equipment

Pollutants Potential to Emit (Tons per Year) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)2 0.04 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.17 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOX) 0.86 Sulfur Oxides (SOX) 0.15 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.05

- The equipment covered one (1) diesel-fired emergency fire pump engine.

- PM (Total) is the sum of the filterable PM and condensable PM.

Emission Limitations

The proposed emission limits for the equipment are as follows (from Condition II of the permit):

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the equipment except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any startup, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emission control equipment, provided that such discharge shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1 and 20 DCMR 606.2(d)]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Note: This condition is District enforceable only.

c. In addition to complying with the requirements of this permit document, the Permittee shall comply with all Plantwide Applicability Limits (PALs) established for the facility.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address, and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief

Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after February 9, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].