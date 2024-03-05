DonutNV Franchising Welcomes Dynamic Duo Jason Farrell and Kate Pursel as New Franchisees
DonutNV Franchising Welcomes Dynamic Duo Jason Farrell and Kate Pursel as New Franchisees!
Franchise Location: Easton, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
DonutNV Franchising proudly announces the addition of Jason Farrell and Kate Pursel to its franchise family, marking an exciting partnership with two passionate entrepreneurs eager to make a mark in the donut industry.
Whether they should or shouldn’t be entrepreneurs was never a question for Jason Farrell and Kate Pursel; it was only a matter of time and finding the right opportunity. Both they and DonutNV Franchising agreed that this was a relationship that was meant to be!
Kate’s dad was a small business owner, and she was fortunate to learn as many life lessons as she did business lessons from her father. The idea of owning her own business was exciting and the next logical step in her professional career. Jason started and ran his own successful consulting business before becoming a member of the DonutNV Franchise Family. He provided his clients with sales training skills and knowledge, so being able to work the DonutNV sales and system plan while simultaneously incorporating his style and techniques was never in question.
Fast forward to four months into their DonutNV journey, and they are even more confident in their decision to join DonutNV! Aside from earning a positive return on their investment, they are achieving their other equally important goals, including-
• Flexible in their work schedule, they decide when to work and which opportunities to accept.
• A positive interaction with every customer that comes to their window.
• The ability to give back to their community, especially with non-profit and charitable organizations.
• Never hate going to work.
• Have fun!
The idea of not having to build a Brand and having a phenomenal support system that includes fellow franchisees from all over the country was also an important deciding factor for them.
An unexpected but very much added positive bonus is being able to share this experience with their own children who have worked their DonutNV truck! Like their mom, the kids are learning business, entrepreneurial, and life lessons from this experience, which Jason and Kate know will benefit them throughout their lifetime no matter what career path they take.
What advice would they give new DonutNV franchisees?
1. Work the DonutNV system.
2. Rely on the great support system and corporate team.
3. Put in the work as it relates to networking, business development, and building relationships.
4. Understand that year one is a building year, so there will be some long hours to establish yourself.
5. Have a realistic view; this is a job, but you are the boss, and you get to make all the decisions.
6. You reap what you sow!
Would Kate and Jason recommend DonutNV to other potential business owners? Unequivocally, yes! If you live, are visiting, or are even close to the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania, say “hi” to Kate and Jason and enjoy their amazing donuts and lemonade!
https://www.facebook.com/DonutNVEastonBethlehemPennsylvania or https://donutnv.com/location/easton-bethlehem-pa/
Media Contact:
Scott Gingold
President of Operations
DonutNV Franchising
229.306.7966
Scott@donutNV.com
Scott Gingold
DonutNV Franchising Inc.
