Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville Launches LGBTQ+ Inclusive Addiction Treatment Program

Recovery Unplugged® is committed to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusivity, and personalized care for LGBTQ+ individuals on their journey to recovery.

NASHVILLE, TN, U.S., March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville, a leading music-based drug and alcohol treatment center, is proud to announce the launch of a specialized LGBTQ+ inclusive addiction treatment program at its facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Located at 255 Wilson Pike Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027, this innovative program aims to provide compassionate and inclusive care for individuals within the LGBTQ+ community struggling with substance addiction.

Tailored Treatment for LGBTQ+ Community Members:

Recognizing the unique challenges and needs of LGBTQ+ individuals facing addiction, Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville has developed a comprehensive treatment program designed to address these specific concerns. Whether individuals are grappling with co-occurring trauma related to their identity or navigating estrangement from family members, our dual-diagnosis treatment approach offers support for addiction and underlying mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, or bipolar disorder.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusivity:

At Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality addiction treatment, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Our LGBTQ+ friendly facility provides a safe and affirming space where individuals can receive the support, sensitivity, and compassion needed to begin their journey toward recovery.

Innovative Music-Centric Healing:

Central to our approach is the transformative power of music. Backed by clinical research, our music-based therapy integrates music into all aspects of treatment, offering a unique and effective method for individuals to connect, express themselves, and heal from addiction.

Comprehensive Care and Support:

Our Nashville facility offers a full spectrum of treatment options, including inpatient residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient care, and dual diagnosis treatments. Additionally, Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville provides specialized services such as intervention support, guidance for DUI/Drug Court programs, and employee assistance programs (EAP).

Accessible Treatment for All:

Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville is committed to ensuring that treatment is accessible to all individuals in need. We work with major insurance carriers to facilitate access to care and support more individuals on their journey toward sobriety and a new life.

Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville is dedicated to providing inclusive and affirming addiction treatment for all community members. For more information about our LGBTQ+ inclusive program and how we can help, please contact (615) 616-9685 or admissions@recoveryunplugged.com.