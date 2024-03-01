Attorney General Jackley Confirms Next Court Appearance For Chief Deputy Sheriff Murder Defendant March 13 In Flandreau

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 1, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the next court appearance for Joseph Gene Hoek (Hook) of Sioux Falls, who has been charged in the Feb. 2 death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorock (Pro-Rock), has been moved from Brookings to Flandreau, but will be held as originally scheduled at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13 in the Moody County Courthouse.

The suspect has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Eluding. At the hearing, Attorney General Jackley is anticipated to provide written notice on whether the State intends to seek capital punishment in the case. The March 13 hearing will be held in front of Circuit Court Judge Gregory Stoltenburg who will preside at the trial.

Hoek is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-