TARTA’s Paratransit Operations Becomes First Public Transit Agency Division to Achieve Certified Autism Center™ Status

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s (TARTA) Paratransit Operations is now the first public transit agency division in Ohio to earn autism certification.

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s (TARTA) Paratransit Operations is committed to providing specialized transportation that enhances community access for people with various needs, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of becoming a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) marking the first public transit agency department to earn this distinction. This designation is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations whose staff have undergone autism-specific training to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive people. The staff's training with IBCCES ensures that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to offer supportive and accommodating services, enhancing Paratransit Operations division’s role as a crucial link in the community's infrastructure.

“Public transportation is a vital lifeline to the community for those with mobility challenges, and fulfilling our mission means doing everything we can to make sure that everyone can enjoy the great things that northwest Ohio has to offer,” says Rick Bailey, Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s (TARTA) chief customer experience and mobility officer. “Autistic and sensory-sensitive passengers deserve to be able to reach their destination with a ride that makes them feel valued and welcome. That’s what we focused on with this training and will work to continue to improve on.”

TARTA’s paratransit operations extend across Lucas County and into Rossford, ensuring wide-reaching accessibility. In addition, all TARTA Flex on-demand and fixed-route vehicles meet accessibility standards, reaffirming division's commitment to comprehensive service.

This initiative is part of a larger vision cast by Destination Toledo, which aims to establish Toledo, Ohio, as a Certified Autism Destination™, a recognition also under the purview of IBCCES. This community-wide effort involves diverse entities, from accommodations and entertainment venues to recreational organizations, all pursuing specialized training to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families visiting the area. TARTA’s Paratransit Operations division now stands alongside other notable Toledo area landmarks, such as the Toledo Express Airport, Toledo Museum of Art, National Museum Great Lakes, Huntington Center, Glass City Center, Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo, Destination Toledo, Visit Perrysburg, Toledo Speedway BMX, Boyd’s Retro Candy, Sylvania Chamber of Commerce, Avenues for Autism and The Valentine Theatre, with many others in process.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, shares, “The initiative shown by TARTA’s Paratransit Operations sets a benchmark in the transportation sector for inclusivity and understanding. Our certification programs are designed to empower organizations to create welcoming environments for all patrons. The dedication the division has shown is not only admirable, but also is a significant stride towards the inclusive Certified Autism Destination™ goal set by the Toledo community.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and neurodiversity.

About TARTA (Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority):

A trusted source of mobility for communities, businesses and citizens of northwest Ohio since 1971. TARTA strives to empower people to make connections, covering more than 300 square miles with fixed-route, paratransit, and TARTA Flex on-demand services.