Eighty-six affordable homes for seniors, families coming to North Vancouver

CANADA, March 1 - Construction of 86 affordable homes is underway for independent seniors, individuals, and families with low to moderate incomes in the District of North Vancouver.

“This project provides much-needed affordable homes on the North Shore so seniors can age in place and families can raise their children in the North Shore community they know and love,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This is our Homes for People action plan at work, creating the types of housing options we need, so everyone can find a home that suits their need.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is funding the construction of the Hollyburn Delbrook project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, and in collaboration with Hollyburn Community Housing Society, the District of North Vancouver and Vancity Community Foundation.

“I am pleased to see this project move ahead,” said Mike Little, mayor, District of North Vancouver. “With the Province as a partner, we can deliver some genuinely affordable housing for people in our community who have low and moderate incomes.”

Located at 600 West Queens Rd., the apartment complex is a four-storey, wood-frame building that will have 47 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. There will be one level of underground parking with 74 parking stalls and 150 bike stalls. There will also be an outdoor courtyard space and indoor amenity spaces to promote a sense of community.

“As Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility, I’m excited to see more supports for low- and moderate-income families in my home community,” said Susie Chant, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility and MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour. “Our government has taken great steps to ensure that communities have access to affordable housing for all who live there and want to live there.”

Hollyburn Community Housing Society, a non-profit organization based in North Vancouver that has been providing housing to vulnerable youth, seniors, and families in Metro Vancouver since 2004, will own and operate the new homes.

“Because of extensive housing investments made by our government over the past several years, over a thousand new homes for students and low- to middle-income individuals, families and seniors are now available or underway across the North Shore,” said Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale. “However, the need is great and we're not slowing down. We’re helping Hollyburn Delbrook add 86 additional rental homes in an area where affordable homes are much needed.”

Construction is already underway and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,500 on the North Shore.

Quotes:

Jason Wexler, board director, Hollyburn Community Housing Society –

“Hollyburn has recognized this burgeoning need for some time, and we are excited to now see the building begin construction. We are very grateful for the commitment and support from the Province, the District of North Vancouver and BC Housing. We look forward to the completion when we can welcome families to their new homes.”

Genesa Greening, CEO of Vancity Community Foundation –

“Building affordable and secure homes creates thriving communities where people can live healthy lives and the Vancity Community Foundation is proud to have played an early role in supporting this project through our Affordable Housing Accelerator Program. The Accelerator Program gets affordable homes built faster by helping projects qualify sooner for critical provincial funding.”

Quick Facts:

The Province contributed approximately $15.4 million to the project.

The District of North Vancouver provided the project land valued at $13.2 million and has leased it at a nominal rate to the Hollyburn Community Housing Society.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided $78,000 in seed funding.

Vancity Community Foundation provided $25,000.

