Budget 2024 will bring more school investments in Surrey

CANADA, March 1 - Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Surrey is welcoming more families into our community and we must build and expand schools to ensure every student has a safe and supportive learning environment. Our government is committed to providing the best education to Surrey families and that’s why we are funding 18 new permanent classrooms for an additional 450 students at Guildford Park Secondary.”

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“Schools are at the heart of our neighbourhoods. As we build new schools in Surrey to support our growing community, we are building community assets as well as adding much needed child care spaces to our city. Through Budget 2024, we are investing in what families need in Surrey.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“Surrey is an excellent place to raise a family, which is why so many are choosing to make it their home. With this growth, we need to make sure that our schools are keeping pace and meeting the needs of our students. Our government is taking the necessary steps to increase the number of classrooms and schools in our region to make sure that every student has access to quality education facilities.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“As more families make Surrey their home, we must build and expand schools to ensure that every child receives the quality education they deserve. That’s why the B.C. government is providing the funding to build 23 new permanent classrooms at Tamanawis Secondary School to create room for an additional 575 students. This will provide Surrey students with a safe, comfortable learning environment for generations to come.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“Surrey welcomes families and as they expand with our city, we must prioritize increasing the capacity of our schools for local students. In my riding, the expansion of Kwantlen Park Secondary will support our growing community.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“Surrey is a vibrant city, and as families grow and move into our community, we will need more schools. Within my constituency, I look forward to the completion of Snokomish Elementary school, which is set to welcome its first classes in 2026, creating space for an additional 655 children in Surrey schools.”