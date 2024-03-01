Governor Cooper Announces Executive Mansion Lights will Shine Bright in Red in Honor of Public Schools Week

NORTH CAROLINA, March 1 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Executive Mansion will be lit red this week in honor of Public Schools Week. Governor Cooper proclaimed 2024 as “The Year of Public Schools” in North Carolina.

“The future of North Carolina goes to class in our public schools, and we must invest in that future,” said Governor Cooper. “The ‘Red for Ed’ (ucation) lighting is a way to remind people that our public schools deserve our strong support and appreciation.”

Governor Cooper has called for fully funding K-12 education as well as meaningful investments in early childhood education and teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session. The Governor also called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

Public Schools Week is an annual week-long celebration led by the Learning First Alliance to honor the contributions and achievements of educators and advocates in public schools. Public Schools Week will be celebrated nationally from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

Read “The Year of Public Schools” proclamation here.

Read the Governor’s remarks from “The Year of Public Schools” launch event here.

