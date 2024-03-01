Live Happy Celebrates the International Day of Happiness with 10th Annual #HappyActs Campaign
This year's theme, Bringing the World Together, includes new Digital Happiness Wall
Research shows that performing acts of kindness not only benefits others, but also boosts our own happiness, health, and sense of purpose.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Happiness Month, and Live Happy, a Dallas-based company that promotes happiness and well-being, is inviting everyone to join them in spreading joy and kindness. Live Happy’s 10th annual #HappyActs campaign is a global movement that encourages people to perform simple acts of kindness every day of the month.
— Deborah K. Heisz, CEO of Live Happy
“Research shows that performing acts of kindness not only benefits others, but also boosts our own happiness, health, and sense of purpose,” said Deborah K. Heisz, CEO of Live Happy and author of Live Happy: Ten Practices for Choosing Joy. “We want to inspire people to make happiness a habit, and #HappyActs is a fun and easy way to do that.”
To make it even easier, Live Happy created a free downloadable calendar with ideas for #HappyActs that can be done at work, home, and school.
“Our #HappyActs celebration provides an easy way for people to make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of those around them,” Heisz said. “We’re hoping it’s a pass-it-on kind of moment where you do something for someone, then they do something for somebody else. You become the center of a ripple of positive activity not just for that day but stretching into weeks and months and genuinely making the world a happier place.”
At the center of the month-long campaign is the International Day of Happiness on March 20, a worldwide celebration established by the United Nations in 2011 to recognize happiness as a fundamental human right and goal. Live Happy’s activities on this day have always included its signature orange Happiness Walls, where people could post inspiring messages and tell how they share happiness. More than 3,000 walls have appeared in homes, schools, businesses, and public spaces over the years. This year, Live Happy has added a virtual Digital Happiness Wall.
“The virtual wall is perfect for this year’s theme, Bringing the World Together,” Heisz said. “We’re still encouraging our wall hosts around the world to put up physical walls, but the digital wall means that everyone can share their #HappyActs with people all around the world — and from anywhere in the world.”
Sharing on the virtual wall is easy; participants can post their #HappyActs using a QR code on the site or can simply include the tag #HappyActs on social media posts during the month of March. People who are hosting physical walls are encouraged to share pictures of their walls and activities on the Digital Happiness Wall.
Live Happy is also asking thought leaders in positive psychology and happiness experts to visit the wall to share their ideas for making the world a happier place. For more tips on building lasting happiness, visit the Live Happy website or tune into its award-winning weekly podcast, Live Happy Now.
About Live Happy
Live Happy is a 10-year-old media company dedicated to helping people live healthy, happy, meaningful lives. Founded by Jeff Olson and Deborah K. Heisz, Live Happy LLC offers a website, weekly newsletter, three podcasts, and a line of gifts and apparel. Rooted in the research and principles of positive psychology, it provides actionable, science-based tips for improving well-being and building strengths such as resilience, gratitude, kindness, and more. Learn more at www.livehappy.com.
