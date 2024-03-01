GRIST Consulting Celebrates the Winners of its GRIST Service Excellence and Sales Excellence Awards from the Auscontact National Awards

Melbourne, Australia – GRIST Consulting, a change management consultancy that specialises in the people-side of change, is excited to celebrate the winners of its GRIST Service Excellence and Sales Excellence Awards from the Auscontact National Awards that recognised customer-centric behaviours demonstrated by consultants in service and sales contact centres.

With over 30 years of experience in driving behavioural change in organisations that is reflected in real-world performance results while developing skills, boosting engagement and employee motivation, GRIST Consulting used its expertise to assess and present two excellence awards based on evaluations of real customer calls by its specialist behavioural analysts at the 2023 Auscontact National Awards.

The GRIST Service Excellence and Sales Excellence Awards utilised judging that was based on a unique, objective, behavioural assessment of the customer service experience by assessing key behaviours linked to real-world outcomes.

“A huge congratulations to our finalists – it was fantastic to see you all at the awards!” said a spokesperson for GRIST Consulting.

For its Service Excellence Award, the leading change management consultancy evaluated customer calls using a micro-behavioural conversation framework that targets the key moments that matter to customers and turns an ordinary service call into an exceptional one. The number one contact centre, nib Group Health, performed consistently in its assessment while also showing a strong performance in its employees asking ‘current situation questions’, ‘providing a specific solution’ and ‘keeping the customer informed.’

“On the heels of nib Group Health in the top spot, Synergy and nib Group Travel tying for second spot. Concentrix was third, followed by Teachers Mutual Bank and NobleOak life insurance.”

GRIST Consulting’s Sales Excellence Award commended sales contact centres that provided a clear, specific solution for a customer and overall showed a strong performance in ‘explaining features’ and ‘asking for the sale.’

“As far as the customer is concerned, providing a clear, specific solution is the most important part of the conversation. This is the part that the customer has been waiting for and is expecting. By consistently providing a specific solution and explaining its features, customer expectations are met, giving consultants the confidence to ask for the sale,” furthered the spokesperson from GRIST Consulting.

For this award, nib Health Group achieved the top spot again, followed closely by NobleOak life insurance in 2nd and ANZ Everyday Banking in 3rd. nib Group Travel took fourth, with Allianz Insurance just behind them.

About GRIST Consulting

GRIST Consulting is a change management consultancy and behavioural analytics company that has worked with customer-focused organisations for over 30 years. By combining formal qualifications in behavioural psychology, learning development and organisational theory with decades of practical experience, GRIST’s programs drive behavioural change that is reflected in real-world performance results while developing skills, boosting engagement, lifting motivation, and helping clients achieve their goals.

