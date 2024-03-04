Clinical Skin Announces Acquisition of Glytone, Strengthening the Brand’s Position in the Skincare Market
Clinical Skin announces the acquisition of Glytone from Pierre Fabre Laboratories; a renowned skincare brand known for its innovative dermatological solutions.UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Skin is delighted to announce the acquisition of Glytone from Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Glytone is a renowned skincare brand known for its innovative dermatological solutions. With its unwavering commitment to science, innovation, and luxury, Clinical Skin is carving out an undeniable niche for itself within the cosmeceutical skincare industry. This strategic acquisition reiterates a continued commitment to enhancing its unrivaled product portfolio and expanding its presence in the skincare industry.
Having benefited from Pierre Fabre Laboratories’ unsurpassed capabilities in dermo-cosmetics solutions for over 20 years, Glytone has built a reputation for delivering clinically proven skincare formulations designed to address various dermatological concerns, including aging, hyperpigmentation, and the treatment of acne. With a focus on combining science and skincare expertise, Glytone garnered a loyal customer base and earned the trust of dermatologists in the Unites States.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Glytone into the Clinical Skin family," said Jaime Castle, CEO at Clinical Skin. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to continue to scale our offering of skincare solutions that are firmly backed by science and innovation. Glytone's commitment to quality and efficacy complements our own values, and we are excited to work together to further elevate our product offerings."
"We are proud of the legacy we have built at Glytone over the past 2 decades and are confident that joining Clinical Skin’s portfolio will allow the brand to reach new heights," said Lisa Morris, CEO Pierre Fabre USA." Hand in hand with Clinical Skin, we will now focus on assuring on a smooth transition of the brand to the benefit of patient and dermatologists alike."
As Clinical Skin embarks on this new chapter with Glytone, both companies remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, efficacy, and customer satisfaction.
For more information about Clinical Skin and Glytone, please visit www.clinicalskin.com and www.glytone.com. For media enquiries, please contact SA Communications, info@sophieattwood.co.uk
About Clinical Skin:
Clinical Skin is a leading provider of premium skincare products that combine scientific innovation with advanced skincare expertise. With a commitment to quality and efficacy, Clinical Skin offers a diverse range of skincare solutions designed to address various dermatological concerns.
About Glytone:
For more than 30 years, Glytone has combined pharmaceutical and cosmetic expertise to develop targeted and transformative skin solutions that achieve visible, dramatic results inspired by aesthetic dermatology. Created by pharmacists and built upon the innovation of using Free Glycolic Acids to improve skin tone, Glytone is an ingredient-driven, problem-solving skincare brand that provides efficacious customizable regimens through its in-office peel systems and at-home products. A market pioneer in the use of active acids, each formula features active acids to target and treat difficult-to-manage skin conditions including hyperpigmentation, uneven texture, photo-aging, acne and Keratosis Pilaris.
