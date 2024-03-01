The International Business Brokers Association recognizes local Orange Beach Business Broker

Submit Release
We focus on selling good businesses to enthusiastic buyers to help sellers retire, cash out, and enjoy the next stage in life”
— Gene Townley
ORANGE BEACH, AL, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Orange Beach Business Broker, Gene Townley, with the Deal Maker Award and the Chairman’s Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2022 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program. These awards make Townley the most awarded broker in the state of Alabama for 2022.

“The transition of business ownership between buyers and sellers is an important process, and Business Brokers are essential in facilitating that transition," stated IBBA Chair of the Board, Kyle Griffith. “Our award recipients have earned praise and recognition for the personal excellence they have demonstrated and the positive impact they have had on the industry and everyone they work with.”

“We focus on selling good businesses to enthusiastic buyers to help sellers retire, cash out, and enjoy the next stage in life,” said Townley of TNT Business Brokers.

More information about Townley and TNT Business Brokers can be found at www.dynamitebrokers.com, or by contacting 251-390-0001

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)
Formed in 1984 and with nearly 2,700 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers.

About TNT Business Brokers
TNT Business Brokers provides services to anyone considering buying or selling a business in Orange Beach or surrounding areas. TNT Business Brokers are happy to answer any questions about these activities including pricing and valuation issues, exit strategies, business financing or any other subjects related to the purchase or sale of a business. It is encouraged for anyone to visit one of their many offices or their website to learn more.

