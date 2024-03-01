EU and World Bank create new facility to strengthen capacity of civil protection in Europe, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

On 29 February, the European Commission launched a new financial support instrument to enhance disaster prevention and preparedness in the EU and beyond, including in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The Technical Assistance Financing Facility for Disaster Prevention and Preparedness (TAFF) is part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

It supports projects, studies and training in disaster and climate resilience and promotes the sharing of knowledge among countries on disaster risk management.

The World Bank will implement the activities with financing from the European Commission. TAFF has an initial financial envelope of €6 million in 2024.

As a result of this financing tool, civil protection authorities will increase their technical capacity to prevent disasters and will be better equipped when a disaster strikes.

Eligible countries include EU Member States, participating states of the UCPM (including Moldova and Ukraine), and Georgia and Kosovo in view of their ongoing efforts to join the UCPM.

Find out more

Press release