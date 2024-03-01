Submit Release
Governor Ned Lamont

03/01/2024

Governor Lamont Commemorates International Open Data Day, Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of Connecticut's Open Data Portal

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is marking International Open Data Day – which this year is celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2024 – by highlighting the availability of data for the public through the Connecticut Open Data Portal, data.ct.gov. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the creation of the portal, which makes data collected by state government more easily accessible to the public and promotes greater government transparency.

“The Connecticut Open Data Portal is helpful to our state’s residents, businesses, and governments as we can make data instantly available and customizable to the user,” Governor Lamont said. “By providing data online, we have been able to accurately report spending and share data about economic development, public health, sustainability, and address historical inequities. These efforts continue to receive national recognition, and I look forward to seeing the continuation of these open data efforts going forward.”

The Connecticut Open Data Portal was launched in 2014. It currently hosts more than 550 datasets submitted by various state agencies and more than 30 data stories that highlight trends in data. Over the last year, the portal has served more than 175,000 users.

Some of the newer datasets launched on the portal over the past year include:

Other recent open data initiatives in Connecticut include:

International Open Data Day is an annual celebration of open data all over the world. Groups from around the world create local events on the day where they will use open data in their communities. It is an opportunity to show the benefits of open data and encourage the adoption of open data policies in government, business, and civil society.

