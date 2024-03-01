DatamanUSA wins Technical Staff Augmentation for SYNON, CA 2/E & LANSA Contract by State Universities Retirement System

DatamanUSA, a technology solutions provider, wins contract with State Universities Retirement System of Illinois. Dataman, a leading provider of technical staffing solutions, has been awarded a contract to provide various IT services to SURS The State Universities Retirement System (SURS) is an Illinois agency that manages retirement benefits for over 240,000 members across 61 public higher education employers in the state. Dataman USA: Your trusted partner for comprehensive IT services, including project management, software development, integration, management consulting, managed services, and technical staffing. DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA through Technical Staff Augmentation for SYNON, CA 2/E and LANSA Contract will continue to provide services to State Universities Retirement System, Illinois. The contract covers the following service categories-

1. Programming in SYNON, CA 2/E, and/or LANSA environments,

2. Maintaining legacy system screens, underlying logic,

3. Providing reports using SYNON,

4. Potentially modifying legacy websites using LANSA

Dataman has the extensive, broad-based technical expertise required to deliver rapid solutions that are practical and customized for each application. During the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful technology solutions.

Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, CEO DatamanUSA, rightly puts it as follows “We have worked with numerous educational institutions across the country to execute sound strategies and deliver cutting edge technology solutions. Dataman supports Educational Services Industry including schools, colleges, universities, and training centers by helping them meet their ever-changing business needs. We understand the unique challenges of the Educational Services Industry and have the experience to bring industry trends from across the globe.”

About Dataman USA

Founded in 2000, Dataman is a leader in providing comprehensive IT Staff Augmentation Services and have extensive experience with Application development, IT Project Management, Planning and Analysis, Database Management and Business Intelligence, End User Support, Systems Administration, Network Services, IT Security, IT Training Services, IT Business and Process Consulting Services, Marketing Services and Data Conversion services. We have a proven history of successfully delivering similar IT Professional Services for public sector and transportation agencies across the country.

