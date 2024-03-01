Foreign National Students Internship Program

What is the duration of FNSIP?

The Foreign National Student Intern Program (FNSIP) will be conducted during summer months between May and September. The duration of each internship depends on the nature of assignment and will vary from six to eight weeks with daily commitment hours of four to eight hours.

I am enrolled in a Pakistani Educational Institute, but I am not Pakistani, can I apply?

Applicants must be a citizen or permanent legal resident of Pakistan. Students who are permanent legal residents of Pakistan, must provide proof of citizenship or legal residency status and if required by Pakistan law, proof of authorization to work. How do I submit my application?

Eligible students can visit the vacancies announcement page to review the available internship positions and requirements and apply using the provided application form. All applications must be submitted via email to PakInternship@state.gov. No other methods of applying will be accepted.

How are FNSIP interns selected?

FNSIP candidates must fully meet all the requirements of the available internship vacancies. The sponsoring section will make decisions on who will be invited for an interview, testing and make the final decision on selected candidates.

How can I withdraw my FNSIP application?

If any student would like to withdraw their application, an email to PakInternship@state.gov must be sent stating that you no longer wish to proceed with the application. Please state your name and intern position in the subject line.