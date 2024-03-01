Submit Release
Lunar success stories

Can SpaceX’s Starship save Mars Sample Return? With NASA’s budget still uncertain, it’s tempting to consider whether technology like Starship can provide a way forward for Mars Sample Return. We took a closer look at the mission’s science and found alternatives probably aren’t practical — which means our communal efforts to support the mission make all the more difference.

Red Rover went to Mars. Join Abigail Fraeman, deputy project scientist for NASA’s Curiosity rover, and Courtney Dressing, associate professor at the University of California at Berkeley, on this week’s Planetary Radio to hear about the impact our collaboration with NASA and Lego made on a generation of scientists and space advocates.

We’ve got tips on hosting an eclipse party. The April 8 total solar eclipse is only weeks away, and our guide can tell you everything from how to pick a viewing spot to what songs are perfect for your party playlist. Learn how to make a pinhole projector, find your eclipse glasses, or check out a map of the eclipse’s path.

Speaking up for your place in space. We make it our mission to advocate for space exploration on behalf of our community. This past week, our senior communications adviser Mat Kaplan and board secretary Jim Bell each spoke on CNN to emphasize the historical importance of the Intuitive Machines lunar landing, while our president Bethany Ehlmann wrote an op-ed arguing in support of Mars Sample Return.

Snuggle up with a new space book. Join our digital community’s Book Club as we read “Space Shuttle Stories,” a collection of over 100 interviews with astronauts written by shuttle astronaut himself, Tom Jones.

