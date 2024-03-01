How Germany is supporting Ukraine

Click here PDF, 263 KB, barrier-free (only German) to see a partial breakdown of the direct and indirect aid sent by the German government to Ukraine, or here for the complete list. In addition to this, several federal states, municipal authorities, and private initiatives and companies are sending aid to Ukraine, which is also benefiting from German services channelled via the EU/EU programmes.

Aid for refugees

Putin's offensive in Ukraine is causing appalling harm: an untold number of people have already been killed and many Ukrainians have had to flee to escape the war, over a million of whom have found refuge in Germany alone. The vast majority of adult refugees are women, whilst about one third of them are children and young people under the age of 18. Ordinary Germans have shown an impressive willingness to help Ukrainians and continue to do so. Click here for more information about how Germany is helping Ukrainian refugees.

The Federal Government is also helping the Länder and municipal authorities to cover the accommodation and care costs for Ukrainian refugees.

In fact, Germany is helping Ukrainians from all age groups in every aspect of their lives and: Ukrainian refugees in Germany receive social security payments as well as a whole range of other benefits. One of the many services provided is the “Move" project, a joint initiative by the youth organisation Deutsche Sportjugend and the Federal Government aimed at Ukrainian children and adolescents launched under the motto "networking through sport".

The following are just a few examples of the aid being provided to Ukrainians both at home and in Germany:

Coordinated rail and road travel services for refugees

Urgently needed relief supplies and support by emergency medical teams – Germany provides the WHO with funds for this purpose

The Federal Government’s Germany4Ukraine digital aid portal, which offers online services such as "applying for unemployment benefits" and chat group links

The "Nummer gegen Kummer” service, a dedicated helpline for traumatised Ukrainians

Disaster relief actions by organisations such as the THW

Funding for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in need either at home or abroad, provided via a number of non-governmental and international organisations

Support for human rights activities, including support for UN missions

Infrastructure support

Russia's ongoing attacks have had a severe impact on many areas of Ukrainian life, and it is difficult to imagine the suffering of the people. Many of the hardships result from the targeted destruction of infrastructure such as hydro and electrical plants, which is why Germany is helping Ukraine with its infrastructure at various levels. This includes special projects such as "self-sufficiency in food – fruit and vegetables", protecting the Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and either providing or financing electrical generators for hospitals and municipal heating stations, and disaster management aid. Other examples include:

Funding for health care in Ukraine

Consultancy projects aimed at the rapid restoration of district heating grids

Support in the supply of IT equipment (such as laptops, routers, telephones)

Recognising Ukrainian driver documentation, toll exemption for humanitarian transports

Supplying technical equipment, such as emergency generators, to various Ukrainian water utilities via municipal operator partnerships to ensure the water supply

Expansion of the concept of the rule of law in Ukraine in the context of a potential accession to the EU (e.g. joint specialist conferences)

Reconstruction funding

Reconstructing and reforming Ukraine will require a well-coordinated national and international commitment that combines short-term support with medium and long-term reconstruction efforts. Among other things, the Federal Government is supporting reconstruction in Ukraine through the following measures:

Setting up the national “Ukraine Reconstruction Platform" on 27 March 2023 to provide a better networking service for non-state actors to support the reconstruction

Launch of the international G7-Ukraine platform for reconstruction on 26 January 2023 to coordinate donor actions

Financial aid

Almost all aid Germany provides to Ukraine costs money; tents, for example, have to be paid for; and the expert knowledge provided by the Federal Government also has to be paid for. In addition, Germany is providing direct financial aid via a multi-billion euro grant in favour of Ukraine managed by the IMF , which pays for a wide range of things including:

Social security benefits: support for Ukrainian child and adult refugees

A one-off payment to around 10,000 Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

Support for small and medium-sized Ukrainian enterprises

Educational aid

Even in the face of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, the Federal Government continues to provide and fund various German language degree programmes in the country. Ukrainians also have many opportunities in Germany including master's and research fellowships at German universities in addition to fellowships at the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation under the Philipp Schwartz Initiative for endangered Ukrainian academics. Other examples include:

A free adult education study portal funded by the Federal Government, which offers a number of German courses up to level B2 with Ukrainian as the language of instruction

Student grants (BAföG) for all refugees who wish to embark on or continue their studies or classroom-based vocational training in Germany

Funding for the protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage and to protect works of art from war-related damage

Health aid

Germany donates various medical supplies and products to Ukraine including respirators, disinfectants, and protective masks. Some of the things the Federal Government is funding in the health sector include the innovative HYKIST project, which is designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve medical care for non-German-speaking patients and is also available in Ukrainian. Other examples include:

Work shadowing at German hospitals to allow Ukrainian specialists to study the treatment of burn injuries

On-site support with the production of adult and juvenile prostheses

Supporting the Jewish Claims Conference with the evacuation and accommodation of severely disabled Ukrainian Holocaust survivors

Military aid

The Ukrainians are bravely defending their territory in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, an effort in which Germany is providing a wide range of support in the form of equipment and weapons. Some of these come from the Federal Armed Forces and some from the industrial sector financed by the Federal Government for national defence purposes including:

Air defence systems such as the Iris-T SLM, Patriot missiles and the self-propelled anti-aircraft Gepard

Combat vehicles such as Marder APCs and Leopard heavy battle tanks

Artillery systems including MARS II and self-propelled howitzer 2000,

Armoured transport vehicles

Assault weapons and ammunition

Medical supplies and clothing

These are just a few examples. Please click here for an overview of all military assistance Germany is supplying to Ukraine .

Note: this document lists just a few examples of the support being provided to Ukraine: click here PDF, 263 KB, barrier-free (only German) for a full list.