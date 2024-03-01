ALL ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS (“AEB”) AND YTEXAS PRESENT A DYNAMIC FILM FESTIVAL EVENT ON MARCH 11, 2024 DURING SXSW
Filmmakers and Business Leaders Celebrate Texas as a Hub for Creativity, Innovation, and Collaboration with Fireside Chats & Exclusive Networking Opportunities
AEB is excited to join forces with YTexas during SXSW to celebrate the business of film and entertainment in the Lone Star State of Texas -- a robust hub for creativity, innovation, and collaboration.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas is open for business, and film is the front door. Join All Entertainment Business (“AEB”) & YTexas as these leading organizations shine the spotlight on the thriving nexus of business and cinema in the Lone Star State. This special SXSW Film Festival event is being held during South by Southwest (SXSW) on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 11am – 1pm at Augustine Cocktail Bar “SXSW Arterie House” on Rainey Street in Austin, TX.
— Jennifer Hutchins, AEB Founder and Producer
Discover why Texas is the premiere destination for filmmakers and businesses alike. During intimate fireside chats, distinguished Texas filmmakers and pioneering professionals from film-friendly businesses will dive deep into the dynamic dialogue on how Texas is setting the stage for innovative collaborations and expansions in the film industry.
Prominent guest speakers include Elizabeth Avellán from Troublemaker Studios (Producer of the Spy Kids franchise, Desperado, Sin City), Bill Vargos from Freestyle Digital Media, Catherine Gonzalez from Detour Film production (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused), Producer Chris Debiec (James Cameron’s Earthship Productions, The Green Knight, Devil’s Advocate), Producer Kayvan Mashayekh (Founder of Producers Without Borders), Director Iram Parveen Bilal (speaking on behalf of Film Fatales), and notable actors such as Jae Head (The Blind Side) and Stephanie Drapeau (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), among others.
A full list of speakers can be found here: SXSW Event (allentertainmentbusiness.com).
Don't miss this opportunity to network with industry leaders from film, television, and media, as well as entertainment industry friendly businesses. For more information and to request an invitation, visit: SXSW Event (AllEntertainmentBusiness.com).
ABOUT AEB
At the heart of AEB lies a commitment to connect the entertainment business across the globe. By fostering a network that spans borders, AEB aims to combine the brightest minds and the most innovative ideas, ensuring that creativity knows no boundaries. We empower our community and believe in the untapped potential of every filmmaker, producer, and industry professional within our network. By providing opportunities for growth, learning and collaboration, we are not just fostering careers, but are nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.
Contact:
MEDIA INQUIRES:
Nikki Pesusich
Coterie Media
Nikki@coteriemedia.com
EVENT INQUIRIES:
Jennifer Hutchins
AEB
AEB@AllEntertainmentBusiness.com
