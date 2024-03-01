Ultimate Ninjas free Grand Opening celebration for new Noblesville gym to be held on Saturday, June 11
Meet famous competitors from American Ninja Warrior show during free eventNOBLESVILLE, IN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Ninjas will celebrate the opening of its new location in Noblesville on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ultimate Ninja gyms provide the authentic American Ninja Warrior experience and training. Guests of the free event will meet their American Ninja Warrior idols — Jesse “Flex” Labreck, Jamie “Captain NBC” Rahn and Mike “The Stallion” Silenzi — and watch them in action. Kids will enjoy an open gym to try iconic obstacles identical to the hit television show, including the jumping spider, salmon ladder and a four-level warped wall. Guests have the opportunity to win birthday party and class giveaways.
The new 10,000-square-foot Ultimate Ninjas gym is located at the Hamilton County Sports Complex located at 9625 East 150th Street. The world’s premier obstacle course racing facility, Ultimate Ninjas is a place for kids and adults of all ages and skill levels to build confidence and strength, inside and out. All ninja classes are led and designed by American Ninja Warriors. Ultimate Ninjas features obstacle and agility courses, rock climbing walls, warped walls, swinging ropes, quintuple steps, and many more obstacles for kids, adults and super athletes to try, practice and master.
“Ultimate Ninjas does more than promote proactive health and wellness, we teach children valuable life lessons through our training exercises,” said co-owner and American Ninja Warrior competitor Jesse Labreck. “Our obstacles can be very challenging at first, and just like on the show, most everyone will fail at some point. Failure is something we embrace – we use it as a motivator to work harder and eventually overcome the obstacle. Our toughest challenges promote growth and perseverance, which makes us immensely proud in what we do.”
The new Ultimate Ninjas in Indianapolis is owned by Jesse Labreck, the first woman to hit the buzzer on Stage 1 and five-time Vegas finalist, Michael Silenzi. Brian Parache, who has taught and managed Ultimate Ninjas gyms in Chicago since 2016, will be the General Manager of Classes and Camps.
A combination of open gym, classes for kids and adults, birthday parties and private events are available daily at Ultimate Ninjas Noblesville. This Fall, the gym will launch ULTIFIT, unique adult fitness classes that incorporate High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as well as obstacle course training for beginners through Obstacle Course Race (OCR) competitors. To schedule, please contact Ultimate Ninjas at 317-473-7480 or at indy@ultimateninjas.com. For more information, go to www.ultimateninjas.com.
