Bra Market to Attain Valuation of $59.5 Billion by 2032: Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bra Market," The bra market size was valued at $36.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $59.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. A bra is a specialized undergarment designed for women to wear discreetly beneath clothing, offering essential support for the breasts. Its primary function is to uphold the natural shape and volume, ensuring comfort and stability, particularly during physical activities. Bra is categorized in various categories, such as sports, nursing, multi-way, adhesive bras, and others. Bras serve as key fashion accessories, allowing women to express their personal style through a variety of designs, colors and patterns.

The bra industry has experienced substantial influence from dynamic fashion trends and the continually shifting preferences of consumers. Individuals seeking intimate apparel are quick to align their choices with the latest fashion trends, actively searching for bras that reflect contemporary styles. As fashion undergoes evolution, so do customer inclinations regarding various aspects of undergarments, including types, colors, and patterns. This ongoing evolution contributes to the expansion of the bra market. In addition, consumers consistently express a desire for distinctive and innovative bras, emphasizing not only essential support but also a means of showcasing their fashion sensibilities and individuality.

Furthermore, consumers usually view bras as stylish accessories that highlight the value of individuality and attractiveness. As consumer expectations have changed, manufacturers have responded by offering a wider range of goods, such as customized designs, sports bras, and bralettes. With the rise in popularity of social media platforms, customers can now easily discover fashion trends and stay informed and inspired. In addition, celebrities and other powerful individuals have a significant influence on the fashion industry. Their impact on lingerie trends simultaneously promotes the newest fashion trends and the necessity of bras.

The bra market growth has witnessed a significant transformation as a result of the increase in demand for eco-friendly materials and innovative fabric technologies. With environmental concerns continuing to influence customer preferences, more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials are being used in bras. Manufacturers are making use of recycled fibers, organic cotton, and bamboo fabric in place of conventional materials for the creation of bras due to the growing demand from consumers for ethical and environmentally friendly designs.

In addition, the pursuit of comfort and practicality has led to advancements in fabric technology that have helped the intimate garment business. Innovative materials that adapt to shifting consumer needs such as seamless constructions, moisture-wicking textiles, and breathable textiles are gaining popularity. By enhancing bras' overall functionality and providing enhanced comfort, support, and durability, the application of these technologies contributes to the growth of the bra market. Furthermore, emphasizing sustainability and innovation draws in a diverse client base of people searching for bras that integrate environmental responsibility with style, thereby expanding the market while also satisfying consumer need for undergarments created responsibly.

The industry's capacity to efficiently satisfy customer demand is being impacted by the main supply chain issues faced by bra market. The bra business is supported by an intricate global supply chain that includes the procurement of raw materials, production, and distribution. A shortage of the raw materials needed to make bras might come from problems in the supply chain, which would impact the production process as a whole. In addition, supply chain interruptions brought on by natural catastrophes, geopolitical unrest, or international health situations may result in shortages, order delays, and higher production prices for bras. The development of the bra market demand is impeded by these circumstances. Changes in the price of materials might force bra producers to raise prices or sacrifice quality, which would hurt their ability to draw in clients and compete in the market. Furthermore, inventory problems brought on by production and shipping delays may hinder market growth by causing stockouts or overstock situations in retailers.

The adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, which mirrors a broader shift in consumer attitudes toward moral and environmentally responsible choices, presents the bra industry with a huge potential. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the damaging impacts of fashion on the environment, they are actively searching for bra and lingerie manufacturers who prioritize sustainability in their manufacturing procedures and materials. In addition, this bra market trends has stimulated innovation and allowed for the development of ecologically friendly alternatives, such as recycled materials and organic textiles for bras. Growing numbers of socially conscious consumers are drawn to sustainable products as they protect the environment. Bra market opportunities include implementing eco-friendly measures like reducing carbon footprints, conserving water, and promoting ethical labor standards, bra manufacturing firms may stand out in a crowded industry and promote loyalty among customers.

The bra market is segmented into type, raw material, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into sports bra, nursing bra, multi-way bra, and adhesive bra. By raw material, the market is classified into cotton, chiffon, silk and others. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, retail stores, and online. Region-wise, the market Is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of LAMEA).

Players operating in the global bra market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their bra market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include PVH Corp., Nike, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc, CALIDA Holding AG, Lavinia Lingerie Inc, Victoria’s Secret & Co., Triumph Intertrade AG, Wolf Lingerie SAS and Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the sports bra segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

By raw material, the cotton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global bra market during the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the largest segment in 2022.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2022.



