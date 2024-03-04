Binance Labs Announces The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Season 7 Cohort In Partnership With BNB Chain and CMC Labs

UAE, DUBAI, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Binance Labs, the venture capital and accelerator of Binance, has announced the 13 early-stage projects selected for season 7 of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program. The 10-week accelerator program is jointly run by BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, and Binance Labs, in addition to welcoming CMC Labs as a strategic partner for this season.

For Season 7, there are two tracks: the MVB Startup Track and the MVB Founder Track. The startup track will officially kick off on the 5th of March. The program supports early-stage Web3 builders to grow the BNB Chain ecosystem and will conclude with a Binance Labs investment based on Demo Day pitches and project performance throughout MVB. Founders and core team members from each project will have access to a curriculum covering key topics to address early-stage Web3 project needs.

The founder track is open and the applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Founders can apply here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/bsc-mvb-program

Yi He, Binance Co-Founder and Head of Binance Labs said: “Binance Labs remains committed to supporting early-stage founders. As part of this commitment, MVB is dedicated to bolstering and advancing projects within BNB Chain to grow the Web3 ecosystem.”

12 projects were incubated in last year’s MVB program with Binance Labs investing in four top-performing projects. These included AltLayer, KiloEx, Kinza, and Sleepless AI who have either become foundational to the BNB Chain ecosystem or have experienced substantial growth within the ecosystem.

MVB continues to be a highly competitive program, with Season 7 receiving over 700 applicants for this latest season’s cohort. A selective process admitted 1.8% of the total applicant pool to welcome the 13 MVB Season 7 Accelerator teams, listed alphabetically by sector:

DeFi

BitU is a crypto-native collateralized stablecoin protocol that leverages off-chain liquidity and efficiency to deliver higher yield.

Blum is a hybrid exchange, offering universal token access through gamification within a Telegram mini-app.

Surf is a liquidity hub for all long-tailed exotic assets such as leverage trading for smaller cap coins, premarket trading, points trading and many more.

Vooi a cross-chain perp DEX aggregator supporting EVM and non-EVM chains

Infra

Aggregata is scaling decentralized value of AI Data, powered by DePIN-driven aggregation.

Nesa is the lightweight Layer-1 executing critical AI inference on queries that require a high degree of privacy, security, and trust using ZKML on-chain.

Nimble is a composable AI protocol that enables ML models and data to be combined and used by AI agents, data providers, and compute resources.

Application Layer

Aspecta is an AI-powered platform for the developer economy’s new paradigm, empowering individual developers and ecosystem growth.

Holoworld is a decentralized AI character marketplace and social platform where anyone can create powerful, intelligent AI bots with a few clicks.

Opinion Labs is building dynamic opinion and continuous prediction markets.

Side Quest is a gaming and social platform with a robust community.

Story Chain is an innovative multi-level AI-based dApp that fosters collaborative storytelling.

Tilted is a TikTok like marketplace to buy, sell and trade games assets, skins and NFTs on-chain.

To address the evolving needs of Web3 builders, the MVB sessions will be presented by a lineup of subject experts including Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap, BNB Chain core contributors and Binance Labs portfolio founders. They will share insights on topics ranging from legal, security, cross-chain infrastructures, GTM, tokenomics, fundraising strategies, and more. There will also be fireside chats, 1:1 mentorship sessions with the Binance Labs Investment team and BNB Chain ecosystem support, and exposure on CoinMarketCap channels.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said, “MVB 7 is fueling the growth of innovative projects and teams that are accelerating the Web3 industry. The program attracts an impressive line up of Web3 leaders that are paving the way across infrastructure, DeFi, web3 applications and more. We’re excited to support the projects in bringing their ideas to life and unlock the full potential of BNB Chain.”

“CMC Labs is thrilled to partner with Binance Labs and BNB Chain as a strategic partner for Season 7 of the MVB Accelerator Program. MVB 7 provides a unique opportunity for promising Web3 builders to gain access to the expertise, resources and investment of industry leaders. We look forward to supporting the projects selected.” – Rush, CEO of CoinMarketCap

At the end of the 10-week accelerator, the 13 project teams will showcase and pitch their projects to investors at Demo Day. Binance Labs will make an investment decision on selected top performing project teams.

Follow Binance Labs, BNB Chain, and CoinMarketCap on X for the latest news on MVB 7. Find more details in our MVB 7 Deep Dive on X Spaces.

*Please note, that admission into the MVB Accelerator Program does not equate to any investment in the projects. Binance Labs will make a final investment decision at the end of the MVB program.

About Binance Labs

As the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, Binance Labs has now grown to be worth over $9 billion. Its portfolio covers 250 projects from over 25 countries across six continents and has a return on investment rate of over 14X. Fifty of Binance Labs’ portfolio companies are projects that have gone through our incubation programs. For more information, follow Binance Labs on Twitter.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven ecosystem with multiple decentralized blockchains, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain, its staking and governance layer, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem with its Layer-2 solutions including opBNB, and BNB Greenfield, its decentralized data storage network. The ecosystem has more than 1,500 estimated active dApps at any given time across multiple categories. There are numerous programs available to support the Web3 ecosystem including the Gas Grant, Builder Grant, Kickstart, Most Valuable Builder (MVB) and AvengerDAO.

About CMC Labs

CMC Labs is CoinMarketCap’s selective accelerator program for startups, supporting Web3 entrepreneurs with a range of expert services, including marketing campaigns, social amplification, bespoke content and networking opportunities with top-tier ecosystems, VCs, market makers and mentors. To learn more, visit CMC Labs.