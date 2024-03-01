EU support launch of Diaspora Co-working Hub in Moldova

The European Union and the European Union Global Diaspora Facility (EUDiF) recently established the Diaspora Co-working Hub in Moldova.

The Diaspora Co-working Hub aims to gather as many specialists as possible willing to engage in skills and expertise transfer in Moldova, offering concrete proposals for various key sectors. In the coming period, the BDR will announce a call for applications for additional professionals.

Earlier, the EUDiF gathered information regarding the skills, knowledge, and interests of the Moldovan diaspora. The project identified a highly qualified diaspora from Moldova. Over 100 specialists were interviewed, of whom 86% expressed a desire to engage in such an initiative, while 72% identified the country’s economic development as an extremely important area where diaspora members’ expertise should be directed.

A number of qualified specialists from the diaspora have already joined a pilot to assess needs and capacities of higher education institutions in the Republic of Moldova. They have analysed and proposed a series of tools and opportunities for collaboration.

Among pressing needs where the diaspora could share its expertise the project participants identified strengthening research collaborations, teaching modernisation and internationalisation of higher education.

