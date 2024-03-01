Joint Investigation Team in Ukraine extends work for another year

The seven national authorities participating in the joint investigation team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine have agreed to prolong the JIT for two years. The Prosecutors General of the countries involved signed the agreement on 29 February in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Just three weeks after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Eurojust supported the establishment of a JIT set up on 25 March 2022 by Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. Later, it was joined by Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania. On 3 March 2023, the JIT’s seven national authorities signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Department of Justice.

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Europol have been participants in the JIT since April 2022 and October 2023, respectively.

A joint investigation team is one of the most advanced tools used in international cooperation in criminal matters. It comprises a legal agreement between competent authorities of two or more States for the purpose of carrying out criminal investigations.

The aim of the JIT on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine is to facilitate investigations and prosecutions in the States concerned, as well as those that may be taken forward to the ICC.

Find out more

Press release