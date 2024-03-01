Obesity Market is Expected to Witness an Upsurge in Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

The Dynamics of the obesity market are anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working towards the development of new drug therapies.

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DelveInsight’s Obesity Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, obesity emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].Obesity Market DynamicsThe landscape of the obesity market is anticipated to shift in the forthcoming years. Rising cases of obesity among both children and adults, attributed to sedentary lifestyles and various associated risk factors, are poised to propel the growth of the obesity market. Numerous governmental and non-governmental entities are working to heighten awareness about obesity among individuals. Consequently, more patients are expected to pursue appropriate treatments actively, thus further expanding the obesity market.According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for obesity across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034. As per the estimates, among the 7MM, the US accounts for the largest market size of obesity accounting for USD 2 billion in 2023, in comparison to EU4 and the UK and Japan. This is due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in medical research, and collaborative efforts among healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies.Obesity is associated with a higher risk for serious diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity are on the rise, and as per the estimates, the United States accounted for ~61% and ~66% cases for adults (<19 years) and children (5–19 years), respectively, in 2023. This is due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust diagnostic capabilities, leading to more accurate detection and reporting.Nevertheless, some factors are hindering the expansion of the obesity market. Despite considerable strides in treatment, current options face various challenges such as side effects from prescriptions, expensive therapies, low patient adherence, increased healthcare burden, additional costs due to complications from related conditions, and others. To address these issues, companies are increasingly concentrating on developing the pipeline for obesity treatment. Several methods are currently under investigation for managing individuals with obesity.Moreover, there is a notable disparity in the approaches to determining the disease stage in treating obesity. This highlights the need to establish consensus regarding the circumstances under which alternative staging systems ought to be employed. Additionally, the presence of obesity-related conditions requires additional medications and treatments, which complicate the management of obesity, leading to increased costs and challenges in patient adherence. Furthermore, the prevalence of undiagnosed and unreported cases, coupled with a lack of awareness about the disease, are key factors that contribute to the growth of the obesity market.To address these challenges, prominent companies working in the domain of obesity, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, Novartis, and others are actively working on innovative drugs for obesity. These novel obesity therapies are anticipated to enter the obesity market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.Obesity Treatment MarketThe rise in obesity worldwide has emerged as a significant health issue, prompting the need for the creation of fresh therapeutic approaches to address and manage it. Given that obesity ranks among the leading causes of global mortality, those involved in its treatment hold substantial promise. Over time, strategies for managing obesity and its associated health conditions have progressed. Presently, the focus of obesity treatment aims to reduce both body weight and body fat percentage to prevent obesity-related health complications and enhance overall well-being. Nutritional interventions encompass calorie control, meal substitutes, and customized healthy eating plans; physical activities like aerobic exercises, high-intensity interval training, cardiovascular workouts, and resistance training, among others; comprehensive behavioral therapies; lifestyle modifications; medications for weight loss; and surgical procedures such as intragastric balloons.Approved treatments for obesity, particularly medication, are largely not used to their full potential. The reasons for the limited adoption of medical treatments for obesity vary, ranging from practical concerns regarding insurance coverage and expenses to uncertainties about safety and effectiveness. There is also a lingering stigma associated with the disease, even among medical professionals. The FDA has approved several weight-loss medications, including CONTRAVE (naltrexone-bupropion), SAXENDA (liraglutide), XENICAL (orlistat), QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), WEGOVY (semaglutide), and IMCIVREE (setmelanotide). Since obesity is not considered an immediately life-threatening condition, these medications are expected to be safe. However, to date, anti-obesity drugs have shown limited effectiveness and notable side effects, which impact their tolerability and safety.To know more about obesity treatment options, visit @ New Treatment for Obesity Key Developments in the Obesity MarketIn December 2023, Pfizer announced topline data from the Phase IIb clinical trial investigating its oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) candidate, danuglipron (PF-06882961), in adults with obesity and without type 2 diabetes. The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant change in body weight from baseline.In August 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its plans to advance survodutide into three registrational Phase III studies for people living with overweight or obesity. This decision was based on recently presented data from a Phase II dose-finding study in people living with overweight or obesity.In June 2023, Eli Lilly and Company announced that their Phase II clinical trial of retatrutide for the treatment of obesity accomplished its primary endpoint, demonstrating a mean weight loss of up to 17.5% at 24 weeks.In June 2023, Pfizer stated that it would stop developing lotiglipron, an experimental obesity and diabetes medication. This decision was made in response to higher levels of liver enzymes seen in patients taking the medicine once daily during mid-stage clinical investigations.Emerging Obesity Therapies and Key CompaniesSeveral key companies are working with their lead assets including Novo Nordisk (Oral Semaglutide), Pfizer (Danuglipron), Boehringer Ingelheim (Survodutide), and others to improve the obesity market landscape.RYBELSUS, the oral form of semaglutide, has been authorized in the US, EU, and Japan to complement diet and exercise for enhancing glycemic management in adults dealing with type 2 diabetes. This medication is classified as an oral GLP-1 RA, mirroring the natural hormone GLP-1. The company is presently working on developing this obesity treatment. The progress involves a Phase III trial (NCT05564117; OASIS 4) to analyze the drug's safety and effectiveness in individuals with overweight or obesity. The completion of this study is expected by March 2024.Survivdutide (BI 456906) is a dual agonist for GCGR/GLP1 under development by Boehringer Ingelheim. The activation of GLP1 is anticipated to reduce body weight and improve glucose regulation. Both receptors play essential roles in managing metabolic functions. This compound builds upon the recognized impacts of the natural gut hormone oxyntomodulin, which has demonstrated a decrease in food consumption and an increase in energy expenditure in humans. Additionally, it utilizes the established effects of GLP1 activation on glucose management and body weight. BI 456906, as a dual agonist, shows promise as a novel, once-weekly treatment that could potentially offer clinically significant advantages over presently existing therapies.The other therapies for obesity treatment in the pipeline includeSemaglutide oral: Novo NordiskAMG 133: AmgenBI 456906: Boehringer IngelheimPF-06882961: PfizerNNC0165-1875: Novo NordiskXW 003: Sciwind BiosciencesCT-388: Carmot TherapeuticsLY3502970: Eli Lilly and CompanyEMP16-01: Empros PharmaRZL-012: Raziel TherapeuticsNNC0174-0833: Novo NordiskPemvidutide: AltimmuneTesomet: SanionaXla1: YSOPIA BioscienceIBI362: Innovent BiologicsHSG4112: GlaceumS-237648: ShionogiARD-101: Aardvark TherapeuticsLY 3437943: Eli Lilly and CompanyMBL949: NovartisERX1000: ERX PharmaceuticalsTG103: CSPC Baike (Shandong) BiopharmaceuticalSHR20004: Jiangsu HengRui MedicineAMG 786: AmgenNNC-0480-0389: Novo NordiskNNC0247 0829: Novo NordiskThe anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for obesity are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the obesity market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.Learn more about the FDA-approved obesity drugs @ Drugs for Obesity Treatment Obesity OverviewObesity is identified as a chronic or noncommunicable illness, presenting as a complex, multifaceted condition that, along with being overweight, is primarily associated with excessive body fat, or adiposity. This excess body fat has metabolic implications beyond just size. The amount of surplus adipose tissue, determined through anthropometric measurements, stands out as the clearest indicator of obesity. Common signs of obesity include stretch marks, elevated blood pressure, and a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 30 kg/m2. Some symptoms of obesity can escalate, contributing to the onset of various diseases and disorders.Early detection and intervention are regarded as the most effective strategies for addressing obesity. Diagnosis involves a comprehensive assessment of an individual's weight status, considering a range of factors and utilizing various tools and diagnostic methods such as BMI, waist circumference measurement, physical examinations, and laboratory tests to identify associated health conditions.Obesity Epidemiology SegmentationThe obesity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current obesity patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.The obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:Total Obesity Prevalent CasesTotal Obesity Patients Seeking HelpTotal Treated Cases of ObesityScope of the Obesity Market ReportObesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and emerging therapiesObesity Key Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, Novartis, and others Obesity Pipeline Therapies: Semaglutide oral, BI 456906, RZL-012, ERX1000, TG103, SHR20004, PF-06882961, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet, AMG 133, Epitomee capsule, AMG 786, CT-388, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, MBL949, and othersObesity Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obesity DrugsCompetitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategiesUnmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obesity Market Access and ReimbursementTable of Contents1.Obesity Market Key Insights2.Obesity Market Report Introduction3.Obesity Market Overview at a Glance4.Obesity Market Executive Summary5.Disease Background and Overview6.Obesity Treatment and Management7.Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population8.Patient Journey9.Obesity Marketed Drugs10.Obesity Emerging Drugs11.Seven Major Obesity Market Analysis12.Obesity Market Outlook13.Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies14.KOL Views16.Unmet Needs17.SWOT Analysis18.Appendix19.DelveInsight Capabilities20.Disclaimer21.About DelveInsightDelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.Related ReportsObesity PipelineObesity Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obesity companies, including 180 Life Sciences, 9 meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, Corbus Pharma, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Pfizer, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, among others.