'When Henry VIII Came to Dinner' by Paul Wreyford published by Chiselbury
Who would you invite for dinner if you could choose anyone who has ever lived?
The idea for the book hit me during a dinner party – as we were pondering our ideal dinner guest. I was so excited; I nearly choked on my peas.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased ro announce the publication of 'When Henry VIII Came to Dinner' by Paul Wreyford.
A teenager – with his father acting as cook – entertains some of the most famous people in history at their suburban semi in modern-day Britain. But he finds he soon has more on his plate than spaghetti Bolognese.
Will he be able to satisfy HENRY VIII’s huge appetite; beat the fiery NAPOLEON in a game of Risk; prevent Dad from playing the fool in front of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE; resist the charms of a conniving CLEOPATRA; help the lost CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS get back on track; embrace WINSTON CHURCHILL’s battle plans; convince the pious OLIVER CROMWELL that they are not celebrating Christmas; assist the conscientious FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE in saving Dad’s life; paint a pretty picture of the hideous-looking ELIZABETH I?
'When Henry VIII came to Dinner' interweaves historical facts with modern imagination, revealing new but true pictures of major historical figures. The book brings history to life, making it fun and accessible to all. It is a tongue-in-cheek history book and not meant for serious historians, though all the events that occur are based on fact, with footnotes helping to establish the truth, or providing extra historical information should the reader want it.
It is available from Chiselbury directly, Amazon and all decent bookshops. ISBN: 978-1-916556-20-1 (hardback), priced at £18. It also available in Kindle/epub. It features a cover illustration by Jeremy Leasor. Contact Chiselbury for review copies.
About the author: Paul Wreyford is also the writer of ‘serious’ non-fiction history books, though 'When Henry VIII Came to Dinner' is definitely not one of them. He is a former newspaper journalist and now lives in Cornwall.
