MEDIA RELEASE: Calls for Men to 'Make The Right Call' across the Long Weekend

Published 24 January 2024

With many people heading into a long weekend, Royal Life Saving is urging men to ‘Make the Right Call’ when they’re on, in, or near the water with their mates and families.

It continues to be a tragic summer. The Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning toll shows 62 people have drowned across Australia since summer started, a 19% increase on last summer.

Males make up 84% of all summer drowning deaths, with those aged between 18 and 64 years most at risk. More than one quarter (27%) have occurred in rivers, creeks, lakes, and dams.

Research shows the risk of drowning increases on public holidays.

Royal Life Saving’s Make the Right Call campaign encourages men to look after their mates to keep each other safe around water, especially when swimming, boating, and fishing this holiday long weekend.

Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said.

“Given we know that drowning risk increases on public holidays, we are asking men to make the right call and look after their mates to keep each other safe around water, especially when swimming, boating, and fishing this holiday long weekend.

“The best way for men to stay safe around water this weekend is to: avoid alcohol when you’re around water; wear a lifejacket if you are boating or fishing and never go alone.

The use of alcohol and drugs around water causes men to overestimate their swimming abilities, underestimate the dangers of hazards like currents, water depth and changes in conditions, both a recipe for increased drowning over the holiday weekend”, said Justin Scarr.

The Make the Right safety tips are:

Avoid alcohol around water Wear a lifejacket when on the water Avoid going alone around water

Royal Life Saving’s Make the Right Call campaign is supported by the Australian Government.

Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll

Royal Life Saving’s Summer Drowning Toll is updated daily over the summer (1 Dec 2023 to 29 Feb 2024). The website includes an analysis of fatal drowning, including a comparison of ‘this time’ last summer, as well as location and activity information. The website can be found at https://www.royallifesaving.com.au/research-and-policy/drowning-research/summer-drowning-toll

Make the Right Call Campaign

Royal Life Saving’s Make the Right Call campaign encourages all Australians – especially males – to look after their mates to keep each other safe when enjoying the country’s beautiful inland waterways. It advocates a commonsense approach by asking them to ‘Make the Right Call’ and look after themselves and their mates to keep them safe by implementing a series of simple safety measures.

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia’s research, education and advocacy work in drowning prevention and water safety is supported by the Australian Government.

For more about the Make the Call Campaign, visit www.royallifesaving.com.au/maketherightcall

