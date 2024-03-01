PAX Migration Australia Explains Its Expansion Last Year Upon Receiving The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRatedⓇ has once again picked PAX Migration Australia as one of the top migration agents in Adelaide, South Australia because of its standout expertise in the provision of immigration advice and assistance and its superior service to clients. Upon receiving the award, the firm mentioned, “2023 was a big year for us at PAX Migration Australia as we continued to expand our business as well as our team. The year also saw significant developments in migration, including the release of a new Migration Strategy, setting out major reforms to Australia’s migration system. As we look ahead to 2024, we expect further changes to the migration provisions to be announced, and we look forward to helping our clients to map out a pathway to achieve their migration goals in Australia. We look forward to another exciting year ahead!”
Perks Of Choosing PAX Migration Australia
PAX Migration Australia is a well-established migration agency that always goes above and beyond to serve its clients. The team of Registered Migration Agents at PAX Migration Australia delivers a first-class service in assisting their clients to achieve their migration goals in Australia. Its team is committed to technical excellence and providing superior service to its clients, which sets PAX Migration Australia apart from other agents in the industry.
Stepping into 2024, the firm said, “As we embark on 2024, we are in store for another busy year! With permanent residency pathways now open to more applicants, we look forward to helping our clients to achieve their migration goals in Australia. We also expect further reforms to be announced by the Government throughout 2024”. Please follow their social media handles to be informed about their announcements as updates become available. You will find them on Facebook and LinkedIn. You can also sign up to their newsletter on their website at https://paxmigration.com.au/
Quick Recap Of 2023
As the firm mentioned in the thank note, 2023 was a busy year for PAX Migration Australia. The team assisted many clients embarking on their migration journey and oversaw countless successful application outcomes. PAX Migration Australia prides itself on its technical skills and leadership in the migration industry, enabling its clients to have confidence they are in safe hands. This is crucial when dealing with immigration matters, given the complexity and frequency of changes to the law, especially in light of the significant reforms that were implemented in 2023, and further changes that are expected to be introduced going forward as foreshadowed in the new Migration Strategy.
Some of the changes that were implemented in 2023 included the introduction of a permanent residency pathway for all Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa holders and shortening the period to qualify for PR, as well as a new direct pathway to permanent residency for eligible New Zealand citizens. Visa processing for migrants sponsored by employers in regional Australia is also now the top visa processing priority for the Department of Home Affairs. This area is of particular interest to PAX Migration Australia as it is located in South Australia, which is considered a regional area. Further reforms are expected in 2024 and beyond, including a new 4-year temporary skilled worker visa, called the Skills in Demand visa to replace the TSS visa, which the Government intends to introduce.
In other exciting news, PAX Migration Australia welcomed a number of new staff members to its team in 2023! As it continues to grow its business, it actively seeks to recruit highly experienced Registered Migration Agents to the organisation. Its agents deliver a first-class service in assisting its clients to achieve their migration goals in Australia. The team is committed to technical excellence and providing superior service to its clients, a standout feature which sets PAX Migration Australia apart from other agents.
Co-Director, Constantine Paxinos, is currently the South Australian State President of the Migration Institute of Australia (MIA), and is on the Board of Directors, a wonderful honour and responsibility. Con takes an active role in assisting government and stakeholders in setting policy and immigration strategy. In May 2023, Con provided testimony to the Commonwealth Joint Standing Committee on Migration as part of the MIA delegation. The public hearing was convened to allow the Committee to ask questions and receive oral submissions into its inquiry ‘Migration, Pathway to Nation Building.’ Con spoke, in particular, about the importance of supporting regional Australia through migration policy.
Con was invited back to speak to the Joint Standing Committee in August 2023. He was asked about the best way forward for Labour Market Testing (which means advertising a position in Australia which an employer is seeking to fill in accordance with specified requirements to demonstrate that no suitably qualified and experienced Australian worker or eligible temporary visa holder is readily available to fill the nominated position). Con provided a detailed explanation of why a bottom up and top down approach is required to ensure that red tape is cut for businesses where possible, but to still retain flexibility in the system for niche shortages that arise in the economy that are difficult to predict.
Both of its Directors, Con and Christina Paxinos also attended the MIA Regional Migration Conference in May 2023. This was a great opportunity to meet with other migration practitioners, industry stakeholders and Government representatives from across the country and to hear their insights on regional migration. As the MIA National Vice President & South Australia Branch President, Con participated in a panel discussion on regional migration.
Con and Christina also attended the MIA Annual National Migration Conference in Sydney in October 2023. Con chaired a number of discussions at the conference. This event was a great opportunity for immigration advice professionals to come together to hear about and discuss current issues in migration.
PAX Migration Australia can assist with a range of visas and immigration matters, including Skilled Visas (Independent, State and Employer Sponsored), Partner Visas, Student Visas, Visitor Visas, Child, Parent & Business Visas as well as Appeals of Cancellation and Refusal decisions. As a client of PAX Migration Australia, you will experience the first-class service and technical excellence that the organisation is known for, with the complete management of your application by a dedicated and highly experienced Registered Migration Agent, making the immigration process easy and stress free. Contact PAX Migration Australia to book a consultation to start your migration journey today!
Working Hours: Mon - Fri (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM)
Constantine Paxinos
PAX Migration Australia
+61 8 7226 2225
mail@paxmigration.com.au
