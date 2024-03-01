Forage Market Size 2024: Business Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast Report 2032 | Allied Seed LLC, Barenbrug USA

Forage Market Report

The reduction of land for grazing animals due to a lack of proper wildlife management is propelling the growth of the market around the world.

IMARC Group's report titled "Forage Market Report by Crop Type (Cereals, Legumes, Grasses), Product Type (Stored Forage, Fresh Forage), Animal Type (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global forage market size reached US$ 90.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Forage Industry:

• Livestock Production Trends and Demand for High-Quality Feed:

Livestock production is a significant driver of the forage market. With a growing global population and increasing demand for protein-rich diets, the demand for meat, milk, and other livestock products is on the rise. This trend fuels the need for high-quality animal feed, including forage. Forage serves as a crucial component of livestock diets, providing essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Farmers are increasingly recognizing the importance of high-quality forage in maximizing animal health, productivity, and overall farm profitability. As a result, there is a growing demand for premium forage varieties with superior nutritional profiles and digestibility. This trend is particularly evident in regions with intensive livestock production systems, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where livestock farmers are actively seeking ways to optimize feed efficiency and animal performance.

• Climate Change and Environmental Factors:

Climate change and environmental factors play a critical role in shaping the dynamics of the forage market. As global temperatures rise and weather patterns become more erratic, agricultural systems face unprecedented challenges, including fluctuations in precipitation, extreme weather events, and prolonged periods of drought or flooding. These environmental stressors can significantly impact forage production, quality, and availability, posing risks to livestock farmers and the broader agricultural sector. In regions prone to water scarcity or erratic rainfall patterns, forage production may be adversely affected, leading to shortages in feed supplies and increased competition for limited resources. Conversely, areas experiencing excessive rainfall or flooding events may face challenges related to soil erosion, nutrient leaching, and decreased forage quality. Such environmental disruptions can disrupt forage supply chains, drive up production costs, and negatively impact farm profitability. Moreover, climate change can influence the distribution and prevalence of pests, diseases, and invasive species, further complicating forage production and management practices.

• Technological Advancements and Innovation in Forage Production:

Technological advancements and innovation play a crucial role in driving growth and innovation within the forage market. As agriculture becomes increasingly digitized and data-driven, farmers have access to a wide range of tools, technologies, and precision farming solutions to optimize forage production and management practices. From advanced seed breeding techniques and genetic engineering to precision agriculture technologies and remote sensing applications, there is a wealth of innovation occurring across the forage value chain. For instance, advancements in plant breeding and biotechnology have led to the development of forage varieties with improved yield potential, disease resistance, and nutritional quality. These genetically enhanced forage crops offer farmers greater flexibility, productivity, and profitability in their operations.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Forage Industry:

• Allied Seed LLC

• Barenbrug USA

• BrettYoung

• Cargill Incorporated

• Corteva Inc.

• DLF Seeds A/S

• Forage Genetics International LLC (Land O'Lakes Inc.)

• King's Agriseeds Inc.

• Rivard's Turf & Forage

• Standlee Premium Products LLC.

Forage Market Report Segmentation:

By Crop Type:

• Cereals

• Legumes

• Grasses

Cereals hold maximum number of shares due to their widespread cultivation, versatile usage across various industries, and high demand for staple food products globally.

By Product Type:

• Stored Forage

o Silage

o Hay

• Fresh Forage

Stored forage dominates the market due to its extended shelf life, which allows for year-round availability and flexibility in feeding schedules for livestock operations.

By Animal Type:

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Poultry

• Others

Ruminants represent the largest segment due to their widespread presence in the livestock industry and their reliance on forage-based diets for optimal health and productivity.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the forage market is attributed to its extensive livestock production industry, advanced agricultural practices, and high demand for forage to support the intensive production of meat, dairy, and other livestock products.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Global Forage Market Trends:

The increasing consumer preference for organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) products is driving demand for organic forage varieties. As consumers become more conscious of food quality, safety, and environmental sustainability, there is a growing market for forage crops that are grown without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified traits. Organic livestock producers, in particular, seek organic forage options to meet certification requirements and cater to the demand for organic meat, dairy, and poultry products. This trend is fueling the expansion of organic forage production and processing operations globally, with a focus on maintaining soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience.

Additionally, the emergence of alternative feed sources, such as byproducts from food processing industries, agro-industrial residues, and novel feed additives, is reshaping the forage market landscape. With growing concerns over resource scarcity, environmental sustainability, and food waste management, there is increasing interest in utilizing non-traditional feed ingredients to supplement or replace conventional forage in livestock diets. Byproducts such as brewers' grains, distillers' grains, and soybean meal offer cost-effective and nutritionally rich alternatives to traditional forage crops, providing livestock farmers with greater flexibility in formulating balanced diets and optimizing feed efficiency.

