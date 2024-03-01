HOLLY BLAIR stars in psycho-thriller called "GIRL UPSTAIRS"
Girl Upstairs is set to hit streaming platforms nationwide in 2024.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Thrilling Journey into Madness and Liberation: "Girl Upstairs" Set to Captivate Audiences in 2024
The psycho-thriller, like no other, "Girl Upstairs" is set to hit streaming platforms nationwide in 2024, promising an intense exploration of isolation, creativity, and the blurred lines between reality and imagination.
Starring the talented Holly Blair, Luis Gustavo Cintra, and Sara Catherine Bellamy, and directed by the visionary Kevin Stevenson, "Girl Upstairs" takes audiences on a gripping journey into the psyche of a successful yet isolated artist grappling with agoraphobia.
Synopsis:
In "Girl Upstairs," viewers are introduced to a talented artist, played by Holly Blair, who finds herself trapped in a self-imposed exile due to her debilitating agoraphobia. Her world takes a surreal turn when one of her creations mysteriously comes to life, offering her a reprieve from her isolated existence. At first, she welcomes the companionship and excitement brought by her newfound friends.
However, as her creations reveal their true nature, the artist's small world begins to unravel. Caught between her fear of the outside world and the growing demands of her living artworks for freedom, she plunges into a whirlwind of paranoia and confusion. As the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur, she must confront her deepest fears to uncover the truth before it's too late.
Director Kevin Stevenson brings his unique vision to life, while John Gee's masterful writing delves deep into the complexities of the human mind, delivering a thrilling cinematic experience that will linger long after the credits roll. It is a thought-provoking exploration of identity, perception, and it has one hell of an ending. Holly Blair gives a performance that is spellbinding, up until the last jaw dropping scene.
Watch trailer here - https://youtu.be/Jc2xmv6mPbI?si=kxw6b5PhulmnFKfX
Produced by Goreella Media, On The Brain LLC, and OneNinth Media.
Trailer for Girl Upstairs 2024