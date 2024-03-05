Fenix Lighting Launches New and Improved FENIX HM65R-T V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp
Fenix Lighting has recently announced the launch of their latest product, the FENIX HM65R-T V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp.LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting, a leading manufacturer of high-quality lighting products, has recently announced the launch of their latest product, the FENIX HM65R-T V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp. This new headlamp is the upgraded version of the popular HM65R-T and HM65R-DT models and is specifically designed to perform better in bad weather conditions.
The FENIX HM65R-T V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp boasts two spotlights, one cool white and one very warm 3000K, instead of the previous models' cool spotlight and warm floodlight. This unique feature allows for better visibility and penetration in foggy conditions, similar to fog lamps on a car. This makes it the perfect companion for trail runners who often face challenging weather conditions.
The FENIX HM65R-T V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp is also equipped with a rechargeable battery, providing users with convenience and cost-effectiveness. The upgraded SPORT fit headband is larger, has an improved rotary adjustment dial for a more precise fit, and includes a built-in emergency whistle. The headlamp is now available for purchase on Fenix Lighting's website and through authorized retailers.
About Fenix
Fenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with quality lighting products. Our top-rated LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. Staying at the forefront of technology, expect the best performing, most user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.
Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com.
