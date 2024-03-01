Comprehensive Medical Center construction progressing

Construction site

The Comprehensive Medical Center at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) funded by the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), that commenced construction work in 15 December 2023, is currently in its tenth week with completion of the foundation and groundwork construction and interior backfilling.

The comprehensive medical center aims to strengthen local efforts to fight Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which is the leading cause of death in Solomon Islands.

Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Solomon Ltd, Project Management group leader Ms. Zheng said they are looking at all options to ensure construction is ongoing.

“In response to the rainy season, we have implemented necessary construction measures to ensure the smooth progress of the project.

“The project is expected to be completed within the next sixteen months as anticipated. Our team on the ground is confident to complete a conducive and grand comprehensive medical center for the people of Solomon Islands”, said Ms. Zheng.

Meanwhile Health Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil said the Ministry is pleased with the progress of the project.

“It is good to hear that work is going well as anticipated. We very much look forward to receive the new facility that will cater for specialised services for patients with NCD complications, particularly that of the heart (cardiac) and kidney (nephrology).

“Being the number one killer, we will continue to step up efforts to combat NCDs head-on. Completion of the facility will lift the range and quality of medical services available to many Solomon Islanders in the country. This also dismisses the need for referral to overseas institutions for investigations and treatment of NCD related cases.

“Once complete and in full operation, it will also help us achieve our vision towards universal health coverage for the people of Solomon Islands, fighting the battle together with our development partners, and in this instance, with the People’s Republic of China, to whom we remain forever grateful for their unwavering support , not just for this facility but for other assistance they have rendered in the health sector”.

