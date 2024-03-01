That's it. Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Survey on Top Snacking Trends
Healthy Snacking Company Launches Nutrition Expert Council and Unveils Inaugural Snacking Trends Report for National Nutrition MonthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That's it., a leading snack company, is excited to announce the results of its recent survey conducted among both consumers and nutrition experts to identify the top snacking trends they care about the most. The nutrition experts surveyed are part of the That's it. NutritionFAM, a community that first launched in 2022 and now boasts nearly 1,300 members consisting of registered dietitians and nutritionists from various backgrounds.
The survey results were clear: 91% of nutrition experts and 53% of consumers stated that their top priority is consuming more fruits and vegetables.
These findings align perfectly with the company's mission of delivering 200 million fruit servings this year. In 2023, That's it. provided the equivalent of 150 million fruit servings.
"In the ever-evolving landscape of food trends, there’s a constant influx of new diets, superfoods, and magic pills. We were delighted to see that the vast majority of those surveyed want to get back to the basics. Getting real fruit into people's daily diet is the main reason I started this company," said That's it. CEO and Founder Lior Lewensztain.
"Consumers are increasingly discerning about their snack choices and are actively seeking ways to incorporate fruit servings into their diets. This is evident in the growing presence of our fruit bars in convenient stores like 7-Eleven, particularly as fresh fruit wastage remains a concern," stated Katie Eshuys, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer.
A couple of other trends that ranked highly included reducing sugar consumption as well as paying closer attention to both the front and back of packaging labels. The lowest ranked trend was following a low carb or keto-friendly diet.
That's it. is dedicated to providing consumers with delicious, nutritious snacks that are made with real fruit. The company's products are plant-based, gluten-free, organic or non-GMO, no added colors or flavors and free from the top 12 food allergens.
You can find the Snacking Trends Unwrapped report and learn more about the company's mission of increasing daily fruit servings here.
