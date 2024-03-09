d'Shift Network Selected to Produce and Broadcast the upcoming show ... "Mass Incarceration Has A Face"
Women Woke Within ... A Social Justice Coalition Selects d'Shift Network to Produce and Broadcast Their Stories of Social Injustice.
The brands that connect with clients in a real way will win.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- d'Shift Network was selected to produce the television broadcast of "Mass Incarceration Has A Face" for the Women Woke Within Organization – A Social Justice Coalition.
d'Shift Network, a leading television media production company, is proud to announce its prestigious appointment as the media company selected to produce the television broadcast of the profound show "Mass Incarceration Has A Face" for the esteemed organization Women Woke Within. www.womenwokewithin.com. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in raising awareness and promoting social justice initiatives surrounding the issue of mass incarceration.
"Mass Incarceration Has A Face" is a powerful show that sheds light on the human stories behind the statistics of mass incarceration in America. Through intimate interviews and compelling narratives, the show explores the impact of incarceration on individuals, families, and communities. The goal of Women Woke Within is to amplify these voices and advocate for meaningful change in the criminal justice system.
The partnership between d'Shift Network and Women Woke Within signifies a shared commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and promoting social justice initiatives. With their expertise in producing high-quality broadcast productions, d'Shift Network is dedicated to ensuring that the message of "Mass Incarceration Has A Face" reaches a broad audience and sparks meaningful dialogue on the issue.
"We are honored to be chosen by Women Woke Within to produce the television broadcast of 'Mass Incarceration Has A Face,'" said Annala d’ Diors, Executive Producer of d'Shift Network. "We believe in the power of storytelling to create change, and we are dedicated to bringing this important show to life with the professionalism and integrity it deserves."
The collaboration between d'Shift Network and Women Woke Within highlights the importance of using media as a tool for social change. By bringing the stories of those affected by mass incarceration to a broader audience, both organizations aim to inspire action and advocate for reform in the criminal justice system.
"We are thrilled to partner with d'Shift Network to produce the television broadcast of 'Mass Incarceration Has A Face,'" said JoAnn Cash Owens, President of Women Woke Within. "Through this collaboration, we hope to raise awareness about the injustices of mass incarceration and mobilize support for meaningful reform."
As the production of "Mass Incarceration Has A Face" moves forward, d'Shift Network is committed to delivering a high-quality broadcast that honors the stories and experiences of those impacted by mass incarceration. With their expertise in television production and commitment to social justice, d'Shift Network is well-equipped to bring this critical show to life.
For more information about d'Shift Network and their collaboration with Women Woke Within, please visit www.dshiftnetwork.com or contact www.womenwokewithin.com.
About d'Shift Network:
d'Shift Network is a leading television media production company dedicated to creating high-quality broadcast productions that inspire change, shift the bottom line of small businesses, and promote social justice initiatives. www.dshiftnetwork.com
About Women Woke Within:
Women Woke Within is an esteemed organization that advocates for social justice initiatives and amplifies the voices of marginalized communities through storytelling and advocacy.
Mass Incarceration Has A Face