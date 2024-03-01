Professional Grade Roofing + Siding Unveils New Brand: Roof-Tastic & Beyond Exteriors
PGRS rebrands as Roof-Tastic & Beyond Exteriors to offer comprehensive exterior solutions and exceptional service in Atlanta.PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to stay fresh and relevant in today's dynamic market, Professional Grade Roofing + Siding, a trusted name in the roofing and siding industry for the past 23 years, announces its rebranding to Roof-Tastic & Beyond Exteriors!
PGRS has established its identity within the community around its famous tagline “Roof-Tastic & Beyond.” It is the success of the catchphrase that inspired the decision to permanently change the company name. The addition of "Exteriors" comes as a strategic move to appeal to a wider audience and to exhibit the company’s comprehensive exterior solutions. These services include:
● Roof replacement
● Roof repair and maintenance
● Siding
● Replacement windows
● Gutters and downspouts
● Exterior house painting
● Exterior soft wash
● Underdeck systems
Ultimately, the new name and logo reflect the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and to renovating home exteriors that stand out for their beauty, durability and functionality.
Founder and Owner Edward Rollins says, “our journey as Professional Grade Roofing and Siding has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a passion for efficiently renovating weather-tight houses that families can call home. The roof-tastic team wants to express our gratitude to our loyal customers, partners and community for their continued support. We look forward to serving the greater Atlanta Metro area with the same level of excellence under our new and unforgettable identity.”
About Roof-Tastic & Beyond!
Founded in 2001 by Edward Rollins in Fayette County, Georgia, Roof-Tastic & Beyond Exteriors has been a trusted name in the exterior remodeling industry for the past 23 years. Servicing over 14,000 homes in the Metro Atlanta area, the company's commitment to excellence is evident in its A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau and an impressive 48% recurring and referral customer base. As industry experts they take pride in delivering WOW customer service by providing professional roofing, siding, windows, gutters, exterior painting and soft washing services. Recognized by James Hardie as an Elite Preferred contractor and by CertainTeed as a Master Craftsman contractor they are able to provide the best quality workmanship and warranties in the industry. In addition, they have been voted Best of Georgia two years running and are a Top 500 Qualified Remodeling company dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. If you are interested in Roof-Tastic & Beyond Exteriors services or for more information about the company, please visit www.rooftastic.com
