RealSeq Next-Generation RNA Sequencing Capabilities with Cutting-Edge Technology
Revolutionary RNA “fragmentomics” technology validated and running on Singular Genomics’ G4 Sequencing PlatformSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealSeq offers comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows to advance transcriptomics, large-scale RNA sequencing and to provide researchers with innovative technologies to further their discoveries. RealSeq’s transcriptomic analysis platforms including the revolutionary RNA “fragmentomics” (RealSeq -RF) technology are now validated and running on Singular Genomics’ G4 Sequencing Platform, enabling rapid and cost-effective RNA sequencing.
RealSeq’s technology, combined with the G4 platform, offers researchers a powerful tool for studying the complete transcriptome including difficult to detect RNA fragments enabling a deeper understanding of gene expression, regulation, and function, which can have significant implications in various fields such as cancer research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. This integration also provides researchers with access to a wide range of sequencing services, including library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics, all in one place.
"We are excited to validate RealSeq on Singular’s G4 Platform and offer researchers a comprehensive solution for their RNA NGS needs," said Dr. Sergio Barberan-Soler, CEO of RealSeq. "Our RealSeq technology combined with the G4 platform provides a powerful tool to advance transcriptomic analysis across many areas of interest including biomarker discovery and development. We believe this novel approach to RNA NGS enhances new discoveries in breakthrough applications such as RNA ”fragmentomics” where sequencing costs can be prohibitive."
The G4 platform, offers a highly efficient and cost-effective solution for large-scale NGS workflows. Together, the RealSeq technology and the G4 platform provides researchers with a comprehensive and streamlined solution for their RNA sequencing needs.
About RealSeq Biosciences: RealSeq Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotech company with offices and laboratories in Santa Cruz, California. The company specializes in developing groundbreaking and innovative technologies focusing on RNA fragmentomics, small RNA analysis, NGS research tools and biomarkers. RealSeq’s visionary approach to RNA fragmentomics-based diagnostics is making development and use of dynamic markers of disease a new reality.
