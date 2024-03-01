Now Available: Sprawling Acreage Home at 14772 W Hayden Ave, Post Falls, Idaho
Presented by Jeff Jillson with Windermere Coeur d'Alene, This Majestic Acreage Home Combines Serene Country Living with the Convenience of Post Falls ProximityCOEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty is thrilled to announce the listing of a spectacular multi-level home situated on a breathtaking 4.65-acre lot in the coveted Garnet Ranch subdivision of Post Falls, Idaho. This property, expertly represented by Jeff Jillson, offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise that marries rural charm with modern living conveniences.
Constructed in 2020, the residence at 14772 W Hayden Ave encompasses over 3,100 square feet of living space, meticulously designed to cater to the highest standards of comfort and luxury. The home features six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an array of high-end finishes and amenities that set a new benchmark for quality in spacious residential living.
Key highlights of this exceptional property include:
Spacious Multi-Level Living: With a main floor primary suite for ultimate convenience and five additional bedrooms upstairs, along with two full baths and a versatile loft area. One large room is perfectly suited as a bonus or media space, offering ample room for relaxation and entertainment.
Modern Upgrades: The home boasts numerous upgrades such as honeycomb blinds in bedrooms, tinted windows for energy efficiency, a water softener, and a practical laundry chute. The kitchen shines with stainless appliances, a reverse osmosis system, and elegant granite countertops.
Outdoor Oasis: Step outside to embrace the stunning prairie sunsets and mountain vistas. The property's vast acreage offers privacy, tranquility, and limitless potential for outdoor activities and gardening.
Ideal Location: Nestled on picturesque land, this home offers the perfect blend of rural charm and convenience, astonishingly close to town amenities and easy access via major roadways.
The property's serene setting, combined with its proximity to essential services and the Post Falls School District, makes it an ideal choice for families looking for a blend of country living and modern convenience.
"This listing represents more than just a home; it's an opportunity for a lifestyle that many dream of but few attain," says Jeff Jillson. "We're excited to showcase this unique property to potential buyers who appreciate the beauty of Idaho living, coupled with the sophistication of a modern, well-appointed home."
For more information or to schedule a viewing, interested parties are encouraged to contact Jeff Jillson (208) 920-0410 with Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty. Discover the perfect blend of luxury, space, and tranquility at 14772 W Hayden Ave, a property that truly stands out in the Post Falls real estate market.
About Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty:
Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty is a leading real estate firm in Idaho, known for its commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise in the local real estate market for over 100 years. With a team of experienced professionals, Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty helps clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling properties, ensuring a smooth and successful real estate experience.
Jeff Jillson
Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty
+1 208-920-0410
email us here
14772 W HAYDEN AVE Post Falls Idaho 83854