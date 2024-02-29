Historic project brings student housing to Douglas College

CANADA, February 29 - Students at Douglas College will soon have access to affordable on-campus housing for the first time as construction starts on one of the Province’s largest capital investments in student housing.

“One of the biggest challenges facing students today is finding a safe, secure and affordable place to live close to campus,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why our government is building new student housing at an unprecedented pace, including the very first student residence at Douglas College. This integrated student housing and academic building – the largest-ever provincial capital investment that includes student housing – will allow students to live where they learn and significantly reduce pressure on the local rental market.”

The building will have 368 student beds in one-, two- and four-bed units in a 20-storey building. This project will meet Step 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code – the highest step in the code for commercial buildings – and will use wood throughout for design elements. The integrated building also includes new classrooms, student collaboration spaces, labs, offices, food services and parking.

“This government is acting quickly to build more homes for post-secondary students. Douglas College’s first student-housing beds and new academic space will allow more students to live on campus and focus on their studies,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This project is another step towards building 12,000 student beds across the province through our Homes for People action plan.”

The provincial government provided the school with $202.3 million to support the $292.5-million project, with Douglas College providing the remaining $90.2 million. This is the Province’s largest capital investment in a project that includes student housing. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2027 with students moving in for the fall semester.

This project is part of the Homes for People action plan, which commits more than $2 billion toward developing 12,000 student beds on campuses throughout the province. To date, 7,766 student beds are complete or underway. This investment in student housing will help students access post-secondary education and will further ease pressure on the local rental markets.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster –

“This marks a significant milestone for Douglas College students in New West. Upon completion of the new student housing building, nearly 370 post-secondary students will enjoy the advantages of a safe, secure and conveniently located residence just steps away from their classes. This development isn’t just beneficial for Doulgas College but for the entire New West community, as it enhances student living and adds much-needed affordable housing.”

Kathy Denton, president, Douglas College –

“The construction of 808 Royal upholds our vision to foster an even more vibrant campus community, enriching the Douglas College student experience for years to come. This project will give hundreds of students a place to call home on campus as they pursue their studies to adapt, innovate and lead in this changing world.”

Mitchie Nguyen, commerce and business administration student, Douglas College –

“The prospect of having on-campus housing at Douglas College is incredibly exciting 808 Royal will be a place for students like me to be fully immersed in the college experience, to build community, feel connected and be supported while balancing academics, work and life.”

