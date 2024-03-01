Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Celebrates 20 Years Transforming Lives Addressing Addiction and Eating Disorders

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Luxury Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Women's Addiction Treatment Program Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Addiction Treatment Program Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Eating Disorder Treatment

Join us in celebrating 20 years of dedicated service and empowering individuals toward lasting recovery and well-being.

We understand the profound impact of addiction and eating disorders, and our specialized programs are tailored to address the unique needs of each individual.” — Kathy Tunney, Owner and Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, U.S., March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County, a renowned rehabilitation center nestled along the stunning Pacific coastline of Newport Beach, California, commemorates two decades of dedicated service in providing world-class treatment for individuals battling addiction and eating disorders.

Situated at 1601 West Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663, Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County has been a beacon of hope, offering premier amenities and exceptional programs aimed at fostering enduring recovery and personal transformation.

For more than 20 years, Ocean Recovery has recognized the interconnectedness of addiction and eating disorders, often co-occurring and exacerbating each other's effects. With a team composed of experienced professionals trained in various treatment modalities, including behavioral health, clinical psychology, family therapy, and trauma-informed care, Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County is uniquely positioned to address these complex challenges.

"Our commitment to empowering lives and facilitating lasting recovery remains unwavering as we mark two decades of service," shared Kathy Tunney, Owner and Founder at Ocean Recovery. "We understand the profound impact of addiction and eating disorders, and our specialized programs are tailored to address the unique needs of each individual."

Ocean Recovery's comprehensive approach integrates specialized addiction treatment, detoxification, eating disorder treatment, mental health care, and luxury rehab experiences. With the guidance of certified eating disorders specialists, individuals in the program gain a deeper understanding of their motivations, work through difficult emotions, and acquire new life skills and habits necessary for sustained recovery.

"Ocean Recovery has been a sanctuary for individuals seeking liberation from the grips of addiction and eating disorders," emphasized Miss Tunney. "Our luxurious setting amidst Orange County's breathtaking coastline provides a serene environment for healing and transformation."

Key highlights of Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County include:

Luxurious Setting: Located along Orange County's stunning Pacific coastline, the facility offers a serene and revitalizing environment conducive to healing.

Tailored Programs: From addiction treatment to eating disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, Ocean Recovery provides specialized programs designed to meet diverse individual needs.

"We take immense pride in being part of countless success stories, guiding individuals toward long-term recovery, and empowering them to lead fulfilling lives," added Kathy.

For further information about Ocean Recovery's comprehensive programs, please contact +1 949-942-8495.